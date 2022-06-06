Thousands of British travellers faced further chaos over the Jubilee weekend amid staff shortages, power cuts and cancelled flights.

At the end of the half-term holiday and a four day weekend, many families were due to return home over the weekend. But almost 200 flights into UK airports were cancelled from airlines including easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air.

Tens of thousands of passengers are still thought to be stranded at airports across Europe with more cancellations on Monday.

EasyJet scrapped 37 more flights including trips from Madrid and Seville in Spain, Milan and Palermo in Italy and Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland. British Airways also axed more than 100 short-haul flights, stressing that passengers affected were given advanced notice.

An Easyjet Airbus aircraft takes off from the southern runway at Gatwick Airport in Crawley, Britain. PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

Even without flight cancellations, many travellers faced long queues at security, baggage check-in and when reclaiming their luggage. Aviation bosses have blamed ongoing staff shortages and bad weather over the weekend for the disruption.

On Saturday, poor weather in Europe meant air traffic control restrictions were placed on airspace across the continent. As many planes did not leave, they couldn’t carry out their return journeys leading to further disruption.

When will UK airport chaos end?

Experts say it could take three days to get flights back to normal. Some children - and teachers - have been unable to return to school after the half-term holiday due to the ongoing disruption.

A police officer talks to a commuter at the shuttered entrance to Victoria underground tube station in London on June 6, 2022. HOLLIE ADAMS/AFP

Travellers arriving at London’s airports are likely to face even more travel chaos with all London Underground services affected by strikes. Around 4,000 workers have staged a walkout over job losses and pensions which will continue until 08:00 am (BST) on Tuesday.

SomeTube stations, especially those in Zone 1, are closed with a majority of services suffering from severe disruption.

Why were Eurostar trains also cancelled?

Adding to the travel chaos, Eurostar passengers were also facing severe delays and cancellations due to problems with the overhead power supply on 5 June. Some travellers waited at Gare du Nord station for more than eight hours with all services to and from Paris affected.

UPDATE: Due to a problem with overhead power supply near Paris, #ES9032, #ES9040, #ES9031 and #9039 are also cancelled. If you are booked on these services, visit https://t.co/dj5JOX2UvF to exchange. We strongly urge NOT to travel today and to postpone to alternative date. Thanks — Eurostar (@Eurostar) June 5, 2022

The train company “strongly” recommended that people travelling on Sunday “postpone their trip if possible.”

Who is to blame for the chaos at UK airports?

London mayor Sadiq Khan said that Brexit was to blame for the chaos at Britain’s airports. He called on the government to relax immigration rules so that airport and airline workers from the EU could return to the UK and avoid a summer of travel “misery.”

But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps rejected the claims saying opening the door to “cheap” foreign workers wasn’t the answer to relieving the pressure on the aviation sector.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R), Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (C) and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan sit in the carriage of an 'Elizabeth Line' train. ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP

He instead put the blame on industry bosses who he accused of “cutting too far” during the pandemic and not anticipating that so many people would return to international travel when restrictions were eased.

Shapps said that he will “do absolutely everything possible to make sure” that people can go abroad this summer without facing issues at airports. He added that he had already answered calls from the industry to speed up security checks for new staff and allow those in non-security related jobs to start training immediately.

A government and aviation industry working group has been formed ahead of the summer holiday to try and tackle delays and cancellations.

Should UK passengers be refunded for cancelled flights?

The Transport Secretary also said that holidaymakers should get automatic refunds for cancelled foreign holidays - much like they do for delayed domestic trains in the UK.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, he called for changes to allow “proper disputes resolution” with “quick and straightforward compensation” or a different flight.

“It can’t be acceptable that it is so complicated sometimes to get a flight rearranged or to get your money back. I want it to be more like [how the national scheme] ‘delay repay’ works on trains, where it is an automated process.”

Are there too many planes in European skies?

On Monday, Europe’s air traffic agency warned that the number of flights in the coming months is likely to exceed the capacity of control centres. The problem is worse in Munich, Reims in France and Athens.

But according to Eurocontrol, much of Europe is now operating close to capacity with the agency urging countries to review their operations or face more sudden disruption this summer.