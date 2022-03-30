If you are stuck on where to travel next, then inspiration could come from an unlikely place.

You might have already looked into visiting the locations seen in your favourite programme or checked out some of our favourite travel documentaries and TV shows.

But what about taking a holiday entirely inspired by your Netflix viewing history?

Door-to-door luggage delivery service MyBaggage has created an interactive tool that recommends destinations based on your last binge-watching spree.

After answering questions about your favourite genres, how you want TV shows to make you feel, what type of break you are looking for and the time of year you want to travel, ‘Jetflix’ suggests a location.

There are options for everyone from documentary enthusiasts to thrill-seekers. Fans of hit Netflix original Bridgerton can live out their period fantasies in the British city of Bath. Lovers of Money Heist can delve into the Spanish culture and language that is integral to the show.

And if any of you cool cats and kittens got really into Tiger King during lockdown then Carole Baskin’s ‘Big Cat Rescue’ is always an option.

How does Jetflix work?

The quiz uses data from the 100 most-watched shows and movies on Netflix. Its creators used metrics like ratings, genres and the emotions a show invokes to come up with thousands of possible outcomes based on your answers.

Jetflix will also give you information about the average temperature of the location in your chosen season as well as the number of places to stay, eat and activities to do.

If you aren’t a fan of the destinations it chooses, then scroll down to find more options and even some TV and film recommendations based on your answers.

Give the quiz a go yourself below and find out where you should visit based on your TV and film favourites.

TV-inspired travel is on the rise after the pandemic

Binge-watching skyrocketed during the pandemic with many of us stuck inside looking for something to occupy our time. Now that the world is opening up once again, it seems natural that our lockdown viewing habits are inspiring us to visit destinations we may not have considered before.

People seeking Squid Games’ iconic sugar snack, dalgona overran street vendors in South Korea. Local tourism organisations used iconic imagery and filming locations from the show to attract visitors. Even Jeju island, despite only being briefly mentioned by one of the characters, came to fans’ attention.

You can stay at the gorgeous Barcelona flat featured in Killing Eve. anatol gottfried/Airbnb

Some of the most famous properties on-screen are cashing in on our keenness to live out our film fantasies too by opening as Airbnbs. You can now stay in Tony Stark’s lakeside cabin in Georgia, crash at the gorgeous Barcelona flat from Killing Eve or spend some time relaxing at the Italian villa used to film the BBC’s Normal People.