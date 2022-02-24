Ukraine's colours light up European monuments in show of solidarity

European monuments lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Wednesday, in response to growing fears of a Russian invasion.

Both Paris’ City Hall and Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate displayed the yellow and blue colours in an act of solidarity with the besieged nation.

In the German capital, locals gathered in front of the 18th-century monument and held flags to express their sympathy for the people of Ukraine.

On Thursday morning, Russia executed strategic missile strikes across the Eastern European nation, stirring panic among its citizens and provoking widespread condemnation from international allies.

Ukraine has since entered a state of national emergency, declaring martial law and urging all of its citizens to leave Russia.

The nation’s air traffic services have closed the country's airspace indefinitely.

Watch the video above to see the act of solidarity.