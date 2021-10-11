Last week Expo 2020 Dubai opened with a bang after the event was delayed for a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in history, the World Expo, an international cultural exhibition, is taking place in the Middle East.

A visitor stands by the Water Feature at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on October 1st, 2021. Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

The Russian pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on October 1st, 2021. Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

The event kicked off last week with an opening ceremony focusing on the power of global collaboration, featuring fireworks and music.

To combat a global reluctance to travel due to health concerns, organisers will be streaming events online until the end of the Expo in March 2022.

Despite the current global climate, Dubai still expects to boost its economy by attracting 25 million business and tourist visits to the world fair over the six months that it is scheduled.

The 3-D twin of Michelangelo's David statue in the Italian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, October 5th, 2021. RULA ROUHANA/REUTERS

Opening ceremony of Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on September 30th, 2021. Balkis Press/ABACA/Balkis Press/ABACA

Expo 2020 has the attention of the world right now, as it is one of the first major global events open to visitors since the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down large scale events in March 2020.

Once the full site is open it will include exhibitors from almost 200 countries on the 4.3 sq km site, which has been built in the desert outside of the city.

The Pakistan pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on October 5th, 2021. Arnulf Hettrich via www.imago-im/imago images/Arnulf Hettrich

British singer, Ellie Goulding, performs at opening ceremony of Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on September 30th, 2021. Balkis Press/ABACA/Balkis Press/ABACA

Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on October 1st, 2021. Arnulf Hettrich via www.imago-im/imago images/Arnulf Hettrich

Under the theme of "Connecting Minds and Creating the Future", Expo 2020 will bring together expert thinking on technology, architecture, and most importantly of culture.