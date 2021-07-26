A growing number of countries in Europe are planning to make it illegal to enter bars and restaurants without proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

A rise in cases in countries including France, Italy and the Netherlands means ‘green passes’ will be required to enter all indoor hospitality venues.

Each country has a slightly different plan for how the passes will work. So make sure you are informed of the rules before travelling to any of these countries.

Here’s a guide to what a hospitality vaccine pass could mean for your next trip.

What is a hospitality green pass and why is it needed?

Thirteen countries across Europe have laid out plans to legally enforce a hospitality green pass.

This will take the form of either paper documentation or an app that proves visitors to indoor dining and entertainment venues have been fully vaccinated and are allowed to enter, restriction-free.

It is not expected to affect each country’s rules on outdoor hospitality and gatherings.

These measures are being taken to ensure visitors to bars, restaurants, museums, indoor sports venues, and other cultural/entertainment sites are kept safe from infection and not limited to restrictions like mask-wearing or social distancing.

Some nations are still in the process of legally verifying how the passes will work. Others have had this in place with their own apps since COVID-19 related travel restrictions started lifting across Europe earlier this year.

Is a green pass different from the European Covid Digital Certificate (EUDCC)?

In some cases, no. The EUDCC currently operates as a travel pass across EU member nations, verifying a person’s vaccination status in order to facilitate trips across the continent.

Some countries are using their own apps or paper documentation created before the existence of the EUDCC. Other countries are happy to utilise the benefits of this certificate as the vaccination data is already present and available, streamlining the process.

Why is it so controversial?

Protesters walk past a restaurant as they take part in a demonstration in Milan against the introduction of mandatory green pass

The introduction of these measures hasn’t exactly been welcomed with open arms. Some people believe a hospitality green pass is an infringement on civil liberties and will allow bars and restaurants to “discriminate” against those that don’t wish to receive the vaccine.

Business owners are also conscious these measures are being enforced with little time for them to vaccinate themselves and their staff members.

"I am not fully vaccinated myself, my sister and a few other staff are not fully vaccinated, so we just cannot take the chance," Irish publican Kevin Kavanagh told the BBC upon hearing the news of the Republic’s plans to implement a green pass with just a few days' notice.

What countries are using a green pass and how can you get one?

The current guidance is that visitors should go through the same process as residents or citizens to obtain their green pass. We will update this article if different rules are announced.

Austria

Entry to eateries, theatres, hotels, sports facilities and places for personal grooming requires proof of vaccination, a negative test, or certificate of recovery from COVID-19.

More information can be found here.

Cyprus

Anyone visiting indoor hospitality in Cyprus must have a Coronapass, also known as a Safe Pass, documenting proof of vaccination or a negative test. This is an app that differs from the EUDCC and is used separately.

More information can be found here.

Denmark

Denmark requires a “Coronapas” for all indoor dining and cultural venues that holds the same requirements as the EUDCC. Coronapas is available in paper form or downloadable via an app.

More information can be found here.

France

President Emmanuel Macron ordered by decree that visitors to all indoor hospitality venues with a capacity larger than 50 are now required to show a green pass. The French parliament is now in the middle of debating on whether to introduce this as formal law and what it could look like if they do.

More information can be found here.

Germany

Restrictions vary from state to state across Germany, but it is widely accepted that customers must present a negative test result or proof of vaccination to be admitted to indoor catering. Enshrining this in an actual law is now a point of contention for Angela Merkel if cases rise across the country..

More information can be found here.

Italy

A COVID-19 green pass will be required to visit all indoor hospitality from August 6 in Italy. It will provide proof that the holder has either received at least one dose of the vaccine, has recovered from the virus or tested negative in the previous 48 hours. It is not yet clear whether this will be done through the EUDCC.

More information can be found here.

Latvia

Outdoor dining is open for all residents and visitors, but only vaccinated people can dine indoors and visit gyms, cinemas and theatres. Proof is given in electronic form.

More information can be found here.

Lithuania

People with proof of vaccination through Lithuania’s electronic “opportunity pass” may dine indoors and access other cultural and entertainment sites. Those that aren’t yet vaccinated are offered takeaway or outdoor-only services. The EUDCC can be used as proof by tourists that aren’t on Lithuania’s healthcare database.

More information can be found here.

Luxembourg

Customers with a digital vaccination certificate are permitted to use indoor hospitality until 1am without restrictions. Those without must wear facemasks and practice social distancing.

More information can be found here.

Netherlands

No formal legal implementation of a COVID-19 green hospitality pass but businesses that check for proof of vaccination are the only ones allowed open to full capacity.

More information can be found here.

Portugal

Over 60 high and very-high risk municipalities - including the cities of Lisbon and Porto - require proof of a COVID vaccination or a negative test on Friday evenings after 7pm and at the weekend. This does not apply to children under 12.

More information can be found here.

Republic of Ireland

The Irish government recently passed a law by a narrow vote that will allow pubs, cafes, and restaurants to serve vaccinated people indoors from July 26. This is expected to be via the EUDCC or using paper documentation for those without the QR-coded pass.

More information can be found here.

Slovenia

Indoor hospitality is open to over-18s who are vaccinated or can offer proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Tables must be 3 metres apart, even with the use of passes.

More information can be found here.

