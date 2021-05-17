International borders blur with Richard Sandovals Mexican-Peruvian recipe

Award-winning Chef Richard Sandoval was recently in Dubai cooking in his Latino restaurant Toro Toro. This hotspot for Dubai foodies is just one of 45 restaurants around the world owned by Chef Sandoval.
The Mexican born chef is an advocate of South American food and is one of the most recognised globally for Latino food. The ceviche he prepared in the video takes its name from the central Mexican city of Huauchinago.
Although named after a Mexican city, Sandovals' ceviche uses ingredients commonly found in other parts of South America. His approach to cooking has no regard for international borders, and this dish has a heavy influence from Peruvian cuisine.
His culinary mantra of 'old ways, new hands' shines through in this recipe, where he has taken a classic dish and added his own personal touches. The result is a ceviche bursting with a citrusy, fresh flavour.
Recipe
90 gr Seabass diced
2 gr Coriander chopped
5 gr Red holland chilli brunoise
30 gr Onion julienne
30 gr Sweet potato (sub recipe)
80 gr Leche de tigre (sub recipe)
30 gr Avocado sauce (sub recipe)
10 gr cancha fried
Toss sea bass with Leche de Tigre, sliced onion, avocado and orange juice, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately in a chilled bowl and garnish with sweet potatoes.
Sweet potato (sub recipe)
50 gr Lime juice
2 lt Orange juice
100 gr Sugar
5 gr Cinnamon stick
5 gr Star anise
1 kg Sweet potato peeled and sliced
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cook until sweet potato is cooked through. Remove sweet potato from liquid and reserve.
Leche de tigre (sub recipe)
300 gr Fish stock
700 gr Lime juice
60 gr Garlic
40 gr Ginger
80 gr Celery
200 gr Whitefish
250 gr White onion
5 gr Coriander leaf
Salt to taste
Habanero chile
Mix all ingredients in blender and season.
Cool and reserve.
Avocado sauce (sub recipe)
300 gr avocado
10 gr lemon juice
35 gr coriander
2 gr serrano
4 gr salt
Put all the ingredients in a blender, blend all till we get a nice and soft texture, check the seasoning and put in a squeeze bottle.