World’s only dry age meat boutique opens in Dubai

The world’s only ‘dry aged meat boutique’ has opened in Dubai. The concept store brings a fresh look to the traditional butcher shop. Carefully selected dry aged primal cuts are displayed in a state-of-the-art glass cold room. They include beef, lamb, duck, deer and camel ouzi, dry aged from 28 days to over 100 days.

The boutique is the brainchild of Mirco Beutler, known as ‘The Dry Ager Guy’. A hospitality professional with more than 12 years of international and regional F&B experience, Mirco describes his dry aging fridges as ‘laboratories’.

“Within the first 14 days of the dry ageing process basically what happens is the muscle tissue gets destroyed because the muscle is 70 percent made out of water. So, what happens is that the product loses moisture and becomes smaller... and much more tender”, Mr. Beutler told Euronews.

Euronews' Jane Witherspoon and Mirco Beutler in front of a dry aging fridge Dubai Credit: Dubai

Mirco opened the store in the middle of the global Covid pandemic. He said it worked in his favour as meat lovers demand for restaurant quality meat saw them buying his cuts to cook at home.

“Restaurants were closed, steak houses were closed. The demand of the people, the connoisseur's is still the same” he said.

A standout feature of the boutique is ‘The Tasting Room’, where guests can taste their selections before they purchase and be advised on the suggested cooking method and temperature of each cut.

Prices range from 70 Euro for a kilo of Angus MS 3-4 to 500 Euro per kilo of exclusive cuts including 9+ Wagyu or even Japanese A5 that are rarely available for sale.