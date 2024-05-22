Why tech companies are actively hiring neurodivergent people

Six in ten workers will need to be reskilled by 2027m, according to a study.

Six in ten workers will need to be reskilled by 2027m, according to a study. - Copyright Canva

‘Affiliate Content’ is used to describe content that contains affiliate links. Euronews is compensated for the products and services linked to this article. This content is produced by Euronews affiliates and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists.

By Aoibhinn Mc Bride

Don’t let the headlines surrounding tech layoffs fool you: the tech hiring landscape remains competitive, dynamic and full of vacancies as tech companies scramble to hire staff to curb the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) skills gap, particularly within the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the World Economic Forum, the current pace of technological change means that six in ten workers will need to be reskilled by 2027, and additional research by PwC has found that 53 per cent of workers believe their job requires specialist training.

This correlates with data released by Korn Ferry, which predicts that by 2030, 85 million jobs globally—roughly equivalent to the population of Germany—could go unfilled because there aren’t enough skilled people to do them, equating to $8.5 trillion in unrealised annual revenues.

Earlier this year, hiring platform Indeed launched a Tech Network across 50 tech websites to address the skills gap, help tech companies reach passive talent, and hire the best people.

Another way tech companies are giving themselves a competitive edge is by actively seeking out neurodivergent hires and recognising the untapped potential of those with different neurotypes including autism, attention deficit disorders, dyslexia, epilepsy and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Thinking differently

Tech companies including SAP, HP, Microsoft, Dell, Salesforce and IBM have reimagined their hiring processes to actively include neurodiverse talent and have also incorporated neurodiversity access programmes so that the people they hire from this cohort receive the support and resources they need to succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reasons for this are manifold: on one hand, facilitating the hiring and effective management of neurodiverse workers ticks the DE&I box, something that has been found to actively contribute to the financial performance of a company.

But on a more granular level, neurodiverse workers or those who are differently abled tend to have a unique and innate skillset that is ideally suited to tech roles.

Their skills can be leveraged in fields that require hyper-focus, pattern recognition and extreme attention to detail, for example, the areas of data analytics, machine learning and cybersecurity.

When you look at job requirements for various tech roles, the same skills are frequently mentioned: analytical thinking, independent way of thinking, and knowledge of modelling frameworks are just some of the most common.

Want to get a better picture of the current tech hiring landscape? Head to the Euronews Job Board and browse thousands of roles, such as the three below.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, UBS, London, UK

Are you interested in helping an innovative cybersecurity function to defend a large firm from cyber threats? UBS is seeking a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst to proactively monitor and analyse the cyber threat landscape to assess risk and applicability to the firm.

In this role, you will be required to research, model, analyse and prioritise emerging adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) and their likelihood and impact on the firm, as well as create threat intelligence reports with thorough and accurate analysis leveraging a variety of open-sources and commercial tools. Find out more here.

Identity Cybersecurity Consultant / Manager, Accenture, Munich, Germany

If you’re interested in a role that identifies and evaluates security gaps, develops and implements security strategies and advises customers across all industries on the optimal use of security solutions, you could be the right fit for this Identity Cybersecurity Consultant / Manager opening.

You will analyse customers' identity and access management (IAM) and then develop the corresponding optimisation strategies. In this context, you will be responsible for the implementation of solutions in the areas of IAM, Privileged Access Management (PAM), identity government, identity analytics and enterprise access. Fluency in German and English is also a must. Get more details here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior AI Consultant, Atos, Bezons, France

Eviden, part of the Atos Group and a key player in next-generation digital and a global leader in cloud, advanced computing and security is looking for a Senior AI Consultant.

As part of its Vertical AI team in France, you will advise clients on the deployment of AI technologies and use cases, and thanks to your deep understanding of AI technologies, will support your clients on their AI journeys. As such, you will need strong expertise in MLOps and AI, data architectures and the cloud. Fluency in English and French is also required. See the full job description here.