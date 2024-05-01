Remote worker? Here's why you might not get that promotion or bonus

Though remote working models are now commonplace, recent data reveals a concerning trend: remote workers are falling behind when it comes to career advancement.

By Amanda Kavanagh

Remote working models are now commonplace but recent data reveals a concerning trend: remote workers are falling behind when it comes to career progression.

Remote workers are promoted 31 per cent less frequently than people who work physically in the office, which encompassed both full-time in-office and hybrid workers, according to Live Data Technologies, which surveyed data from two million employees in 2023.

The employment data provider found that just 3.9 per cent of remote workers were promoted, compared to 5.6 per cent of in-office workers last year.

The absence of face-to-face interactions and reduced visibility impede remote workers' chances of being considered for advancement opportunities.

New data, same story

This data backs up a plethora of research that previously reached the same conclusion. A 2019 paper called Get Noticed and Die Trying: Signals, Sacrifice, and the Production of Face Time in Distributed Work from the University of California Santa Barbara, observed that being seen at work resulted in positive outcomes for employees.

Meanwhile, a remote work study released by Alliance Virtual Offices last September, outlined that remote workers have worse performance reviews, and don’t advance as quickly as their office-working peers.

The same study also shared that remote workers are 38 per cent less likely to receive bonuses, work nearly double the overtime of their in-office peers, and that hybrid workers typically earn 23 per cent more.

CEOs are openly acknowledging proximity bias too. A recent report indicates that this is set to continue. In KMPG’s 2023 CEO Outlook report, 87 per cent of 1,200 leaders surveyed said financial rewards, favourable assignments, and promotion opportunities will be linked to office attendance in the future.

Performative attendance on the rise

Endless reports that reach the same conclusion have resulted in a trend called “coffee badging,” meaning employees go into the office to tag in, have a quick catch-up and a coffee, and then leave. Being seen is the primary objective.

In an ideal world, companies would mitigate these effects by adopting proactive measures to level the playing field. However, most bosses want employees in the office, at least some of the time, as return to office (RTO) mandates continue to unfold.

The solution for those who wish to remain fully remote is to look for companies which are truly happy to enable and support this working model.

Remote inclusivity is evident through a company’s investment in remote infrastructure, flexible work policies, inclusive communication practices, and when training programs and mentorship initiatives are available to all.

Companies that value remote employees acknowledge their achievements publicly, offer performance-based rewards, and ensure equitable treatment in compensation and benefits.

Most remote-inclusive companies will shout about it in their job specs, enabling them to hire talent from anywhere in the world, or at least within particular time zone parameters.

