By Aoibhinn Mc Bride

Much of the discourse surrounding plugging the skills gap centers on the need for workers to upskill within their current roles.

However, Germany is thinking outside its borders and is looking to non-Europeans to address its need for more skilled workers in specific sectors.

The Chancenkarte, translated as opportunity card, will facilitate employment-dependent migration for non-EU citizens working in IT, engineering and healthcare.

With 1.57 million job openings waiting to be filled in Germany and the working-age population expected to drop at least 2 per cent by 2045, the opportunity card could help plug the gap.

The median age of Germany's population has increased by 3.3 per cent meaning Germany’s population is not only getting older, it has fewer young people to fill more junior roles, according to data from Eurostat.

Meanwhile, Germany’s annual working-age population growth rate will fall more than any other G7 country, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“As baby boomers retire and recent immigration waves subside, the annual growth rate of Germany’s working-age population is expected to fall by around 0.7 percentage points—more than any other G7 country,” the IMF report said.

“These unfavourable demographics are projected to slow annual economic growth to around 0.7 per cent over the medium term. An ageing population will also adversely affect public finances as tax revenue growth slows and spending on pensions and healthcare rises”.

Opportunity knocks

Under the terms of this new work permit, which launched on 1 June 2024, applicants can live in Germany for one year while they look for a job.

During this time they can take on a part-time job, working a maximum of 20 hours per week while they look for a full-time position.

Several conditions apply: applicants must have at least two years of vocational training or hold a university degree in the relevant field.

The qualification makes up part of the points-based system to determine eligibility. A minimum of six points are needed in total, which could be from a professional qualification recognised in Germany or a certificate that permits the candidate to work in a regulated profession, such as a teacher, nurse or engineer.

Those under the age of 35 earn two points, while those over the age of 40 receive one point.

Applicants will also need to speak German or English. Those with a B1 language certificate in German receive two points and those with an A2 qualification in German receive one point. A C1 English language skills certificate also grants one point.

Those applying will also need to have proof of funds and have personal savings or part-time earnings amounting to at least €12,000 so they can cover their stay in Germany while looking for a more permanent position.

As a result, a ‘blocked bank account’ (Sperrkonto) is needed. This type of account is for non-EU citizens living in Germany and must receive a minimum of €1,027 per month for every month of a stay in Germany.

Those who apply with a spouse also receive a point and families (a spouse and/or dependants) can accompany applicants.

However, the main applicant will need to prove they can support a family financially, rent a house that is big enough to accommodate a family, and have comprehensive health insurance for each family member.

Single-parent families will have to present proof of custody.

Under the health insurance compulsory law (Krankenversicherungspflicht Gesetz) introduced in 2009, all German residents must have health insurance.

