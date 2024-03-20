Conscious quitting is replacing quiet quitting in the workplace

‘Affiliate Content’ is used to describe content that contains affiliate links. Euronews is compensated for the products and services linked to this article. This content is produced by Euronews affiliates and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists.

By Aoibhinn Mc Bride

Move over quiet quitting.

Last year’s prevailing workplace trend, which saw an emergence of employees doing the bare minimum, has been eclipsed by ‘conscious quitting’—resigning or refusing to work for a company because of a conflict of core values or moral code.

According to a recent study conducted by KPMG, almost half of employees in the United Kingdom (46 per cent) now want to work for a company that aligns with their values.

The study also found that a fifth (20 per cent) have turned down a job offer because the company’s values didn’t align with their own.

This is particularly apparent among millennial and Gen Z workers, 55 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively. While environmental fears are predominantly sparking this shift in perspective, global political conflicts are also fuelling the debate.

Eco-conscious

In separate research headed up by Paul Polman, former Chief Executive of Unilever, over two-thirds of employees were anxious about the future of the planet, and over 70 per cent stated that they were concerned about climate change.

“Human beings who are living through an unprecedented moment in human history; a time of ‘perma-crisis’, where pandemics, war, global warming, economic turmoil and social division in varying degrees threaten people’s health, happiness and safety, and the health, happiness and safety of those we love,” Polman says.

“For younger employees in particular, the future is uncertain and many truly fear for the world they will inherit”.

Additionally, companies that pay lip service to DE&I (Diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives without making any kind of meaningful change and lasting impact are increasingly coming under fire.

Think token-gesture rainbow flags flying during Pride Month without support systems for LGBTQI+ staff members, or pink cupcakes given to female members of staff on International Women’s Day, but paying them less than their male counterparts.

The study found that commitment to social equality scored high across the board, 75 per cent in the UK and 78 per cent in the US.

Taking back control

So, how can you be sure that the company you’re currently working for has a values system you can stand behind? Or if you’re in the middle of the job hunting process, how can you access information about how a company operates?

Many larger organisations publish an annual ESG (environmental, social and governance) report containing data about how a company operates, its environmental initiatives, sustainability performance, and future plans for renewable business practices.

An ESG report also features information about compliance, DE&I initiatives, political contributions and board structure, for example, how many women or people of colour are on the board of directors.

Another way to do your due diligence before accepting a job offer is to refer to employee reviews on Glassdoor.

Here, you are more likely to get information about the day-to-day management style, approaches to employee well-being and how accommodating an employer is about flexible working.

