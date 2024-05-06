Jack Dorsey leaves Bluesky board, calls Musk’s X a ‘freedom platform’

How and why he left the board remains a mystery.

Jack Dorsey has left Bluesky, the decentralised social media platform that he helped start.

Dorsey, who also founded Twitter (now X), revealed he was no longer on Bluesky’s board after an X user asked him. Dorsey replied a simple “no” on Saturday.

A day later, Bluesky said in a statement that it thanked him for “his help funding and initiating the bluesky project. Today, Bluesky is thriving as an open source social network running on atproto, the decentralised protocol we have built.

“With Jack’s departure, we are searching for a new board member for the Bluesky public benefit company who shares our commitment to building a social network that puts people in control of their experience. More to come!”

Neither Dorsey nor Bluesky have said why or how he has left the board. TechCrunch pointed out that on Sunday Dorsey unfollowed 2,000 accounts on X, except X owner Elon Musk, Stella Assange, and Edward Snowden.

He also called X “freedom technology,” writing on the platform: “Don’t depend on corporations to grant you rights. defend them yourself using freedom technology. (you’re on one)”.

Dorsey backed Bluesky in 2019 as an open source blueprint that he wanted Twitter to move to. He joined the board after Musk purchased Twitter in 2022.