Portugal is the latest European country trialling a 4-day work week, in the hopes of motivating employees.

By Aoibhinn Mc Bride

The likelihood of our working week being revised from the standard five days to four is gaining traction thanks to 4 Day Week Global.

Founded in 2019, the not-for-profit has pioneered the concept of a four-day week as a new way of working.

Successful pilot programmes in the UK, Ireland, Brussels, the US and New Zealand have deployed its 100-80-100 principle – employees receive 100 per cent pay for 80 per cent of time worked, with 100 per cent of productivity targets achieved.

Work-life balance and burnout are major concerns in today’s corporate culture.

A Microsoft poll of 20,000 people across 11 countries found that almost 50 per cent of respondents feel burnt out because of work, with both employers and employees looking for new ways to manage workplace stress and its impact on wellbeing and mental health.

Portugal is the latest European country to experiment with a four-day workweek and has adopted a trial. Currently, 39 private-sector businesses have signed up for the government-funded programme, which will take place over the next six months.

The right to disconnect

With 72 per cent of the Portuguese labour force clocking in over 40 hours per week – making it the OECD-member country with the third-longest workweek after the UK and Ireland – the pilot programme will not only revolutionise their workweek, but also help consolidate the country’s overhaul of working conditions.

In 2021, a law preventing bosses from emailing, phoning, texting or messaging staff members outside of contracted working hours was passed in an attempt to improve work-life balance.

Similarly, parents with children under the age of eight are now entitled to work from home indefinitely, without seeking prior approval from their employer, in an effort to facilitate family commitments and ease the burden of domestic responsibility on working parents.

Future-proofing

At the end of the UK trial, 92 per cent of employers shared that they would maintain a four-day work week, with 30 per cent of them making the shorter week permanent.

Profitability broadly stayed the same, and 71 per cent of workers reported less stress and burnout. There was also a 65 per cent reduction in sick days.

With so many workers stipulating a preference for a four-day workweek, attracting top talent is another positive potential outcome for Portugal’s economy and would help consolidate its ongoing effort to encourage tech workers to move there.

In October 2022, Portugal launched its Digital Nomad visa, allowing both freelance and remote workers from non-EU countries to reside in the country for up to one year. After one year, participants can apply for a permanent residence permit.

Over 200 visas have been approved since the start of the scheme, with the majority of applicants coming from the US, UK and Brazil.

If work-life balance is your own workplace goal and your current employer isn't facilitating this, it could be time to start looking at companies that offer more flexibility when it comes to working hours.

