‘Affiliate Content’ is used to describe content that contains affiliate links. Euronews is compensated for the products and services linked to this article. This content is produced by Euronews affiliates and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists.

By Dara Flynn

A change isn’t always as good as it seems . In fact, too much change can bring its own problems, as much for individuals as organisations. “Pivot fatigue” is among them.

The term originated in manufacturing, but was later commandeered by tech start-ups which - let’s face it - just love to pivot.

When applied to workers, it describes what happens when people’s roles are threatened, tweaked, downsized or redefined on an ongoing basis.

For the past two years, the tech sector has been undergoing “The Great Pivot,” with firms laying off swathes of workers and adapting their business strategies, leaving those left behind to pick up the slack in a new landscape.

Middle management has been struck a blow, as tech companies strive to flatten their workforces for better efficiency. This places more professional pressure on those positioned above, as well as those working below that level.

How to identify pivot fatigue

The fight or flight mode that seismic change imposes on workers isn’t a natural daily state. And when workers experience it to excess, burnout sets in.

It can affect everyone differently, but the most common signs that you might be suffering from pivot fatigue are a drop-off in your motivation levels, a ramping up of anxiety, repetitive negative thinking, a lack of focus, isolation from your colleagues and of course, a plummet in job satisfaction.

However, there are some things you can do to counter pivot fatigue and more smoothly ride the wave.

You come first

Firstly, mind yourself. This is a time to prioritise self-care, so if your work-life balance has been slipping in favour of your career, it’s time to readjust.

Make more space for favourite hobbies, your friends and quality time spent with family. A richer personal life will put your work life into better perspective.

Next, focus on personal growth with an eye on your career path. A pivot period is a perfect time to broaden your skill set, as well as work on personal development.

Look for training courses and workshops that will reset your life focus and enhance your existing skills. Investing in further education and training is a strategy pivot that can be taken at your own pace.

Take back control

If you don’t have clarity, insist on specific communication about your role from senior management. Getting a handle on where the company is heading - and your place on that journey - will really help.

Finally, why run yourself ragged with pivoting, when you could be pole vaulting? It’s often when things seem up in the air that great new offers you might not have thought of can present themselves.

This is the best kind of pivot: the opportunity pivot, and it calls for you to think flexibly, but puts you in control. Discover lots of opportunities on the Euronews Jobs Board, like the three below.

