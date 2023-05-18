Many people who quit their jobs during the pandemic cite a decline in work/life balance and mental health since doing so.

Many people who quit their jobs during the pandemic cite a decline in work/life balance and mental health since doing so. - Copyright Canva

‘Affiliate Content’ is used to describe content that contains affiliate links. Euronews is compensated for the products and services linked to this article. This content is produced by Euronews affiliates and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists.

By Suzie Coen

After the “Great Resignation,” the corporate world is now grappling with a new phenomenon known as the “Great Regret”.

Changing economic conditions, evolving workplace flexibility policies, and an undervaluing of coworker relationships are leaving many of those who left their jobs with great gusto with resigner’s remorse.

A UKG survey of pandemic-era job quitters across six countries (France, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, the US and the UK) found that 43 per cent who left now say they were better off at their previous jobs.

Indeed, 41 per cent of people felt they quit their job too quickly. Gen Z job-hoppers have felt the greatest impact, citing a decline in work/life balance and mental health. And nearly one in five people have already boomeranged back to the job they quit.

So, what do you do if you left your job in search of greener pastures, and now feel you’ve made a giant mistake? Get ready to explore your three options:

1. Stick it out

Regret is a normal part of major life changes. The regret you’re feeling right now could be new job nerves as you adjust to unfamiliar colleagues and responsibilities, especially if there’s a steep learning curve.

Don’t let feelings of regret keep you from fully engaging in your new workplace. Give yourself a goal to accomplish in your new position: maybe it’s making it to the six-month mark, completing a major project, or learning an additional skill?

If you’re still unhappy after reaching this goal, it’s perfectly reasonable to start looking for another position. Or, you could have a frank discussion with your manager about why the position isn’t meeting your expectations, and whether there’s anything they can do to help.

2. Become a boomerang employee

Maybe you truly made a mistake by quitting. If you didn’t burn any bridges at your old company, it’s possible they’d take you back as a “boomerang employee”.

It’s worth reaching out to your old workplace to inquire if a return is possible, especially if you were a high performer.

However, remember that you left your old job for a reason, and unless conditions have changed, those same frustrations are going to resurface.

But if that annoying manager has since left the company or you’re able to negotiate a higher salary or a more flexible working arrangement, a return to your old role or workplace could be an option worth pursuing.

3. Explore other opportunities

Quitter’s remorse may not necessarily be regret for leaving the old job, but more a case of finding out the new job isn’t actually as advertised.

If you decide to look for another job, learn from your regrets: make sure you evaluate new career opportunities through a critical lens, and seek out former and current employees to get their perspectives.

During the interview process, you should be able to articulate why you’re leaving your job so soon, and how the experience helped solidify exactly what you’re looking for in a new role.

If you’re interested in exploring new horizons and exciting prospects, visit the Euronews Job Board where you can browse a wide selection of open roles right now. Here are three opportunities that are hiring this week.

Analyst Strategy & Business Development, Trade Republic

Based in Berlin, Trade Republic is an online financial platform that makes it easier for its users (currently over one million customers) to buy and sell shares, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and cryptocurrency. It’s currently recruiting a new Analyst for the Strategy & Business Development team in Berlin to help scale the business across Europe and expand the product offering.

The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree, have professional experience in management consulting, venture capital or investment banking, and show they can perform well in a fast-paced environment. Apply for the job now.

Senior Software Development Engineer - Growth, Go Cardless

Go Cardless is a London-based fintech with additional offices in Riga, Paris, Melbourne and New York. It is looking for a Senior Software Development Engineer - Growth in London to work on business problems that have a direct impact on company growth and revenue.

The successful hire will have professional experience in coding with JavaScript/React on frontend and Ruby on backend, be eager to work in a strong culture of experimentation, testing and code review, and be able to collaborate with other commercial teams in the business. Learn more here.

Digital Project Manager, Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy is a green tech start-up which powers homes and businesses in the UK, Germany, the USA, Japan, Spain, Italy, France and New Zealand with renewable energy. It is seeking a Digital Project Manager in Munich with a passion for digital and technological trends to fully own projects that will help drive the global renewable energy revolution.

To apply, you’ll need a qualification in the field of digital, project or product management in your pocket, have several years of professional experience as a project manager, digital marketing manager or product manager, be able to demonstrate that you think flexibly and have already worked successfully on agile projects. Get further information on this role here.