Web 2.0 transformed how we communicate and do business, and some believe Web3 has the potential for the same level of disruption.

By Elaine Burke

Innovation in cryptocurrency and decentralised finance (DeFi) are just two aspects of Web3 that Europe doesn’t want to fall behind on.

The so-called third iteration of the web, following on from the social and mobile Web 2.0, centres on decentralised applications (dApps) and services.

It is underpinned by technologies such as blockchain and distributed ledgers. In addition to digital financial technologies and unique identifiers such as NFTs, Web3 pioneers are exploring the potential of virtual and augmented reality as well as AI and machine learning to augment the web we use every day.

And while it offers promising improvements in data control and user privacy, the decentralised web also comes with new challenges in cybersecurity, interoperability, regulation and enforcement.

Last month, the European Council adopted a landmark regulation on markets in crypto-assets (MiCA), providing a legal framework for this sector in the EU for the first time.

Not only does this regulation set out to put reins on the emerging “wild West of crypto assets,” according to MEP Stefan Berger, it also aims to support the safe development of new digital financial instruments.

Blockchain as a skill

An understanding of blockchain is key for working in the Web3 industry. Even for those taking up non-technical roles in the sector – from the marketers to the sales teams to the analysts – this is one of the basic building blocks for a career in Web3.

A blockchain is a database or ledger that is distributed across a peer-to-peer network. It is the underlying technology powering numerous Web3 applications such as cryptocurrencies and smart contracts.

Payments and transactions in the Bitcoin cryptocurrency are recorded on a blockchain, for example. The Ethereum blockchain supports Ether cryptocurrency as well as smart contract functionality.

The need for blockchains in Web3 means skilled blockchain developers and architects are in high demand. These developers tend to have a combination of coding skills and experience in cryptography, as well as familiarity with various existing blockchains.

Jobs in Web3

Web3 also needs dApp developers, who typically have experience with coding languages such as Java and JavaScript, as well as Solidity.

Solidity is an object-oriented programming language for implementing smart contracts on various blockchain platforms. It is the most preferred language for coding on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), the backbone of the Ethereum blockchain.

Smart contracts, too, need programmers, typically with knowledge of Solidity, Java or Python.

There’s also a game development side to Web3, which tends towards immersive 3D and virtual reality experiences.

The Unity 3D game engine recently introduced support for Web3 and decentralised integrations in order to support developers seeking to break into this industry.

Aside from these core development roles, there are other technical and non-technical roles to be found in Web3.

Because of the decentralised nature of Web3, cybersecurity is evolving, and those in this field need to keep up with the latest developments. As do consultants and advisors who offer expert guidance to businesses on where to place their bets on the future of the web.

Here are just some of the roles available right now in Web3, with plenty more to discover on the Euronews Jobs Board.

