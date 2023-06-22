The Paris Air Show has returned to Le Bourget after a four-year hiatus because of COVID - and demand in the aviation industry is stronger than ever.

The world’s largest biennial aviation trade fair the Paris Air Show opened its doors to those in the aviation industry for the first time in four years on Tuesday.

The week-long fair is brimming with visitors from all around the world, especially Middle Eastern carriers that aim to expand internationally.

With air travellers returning after the pandemic and the strong demand for jets and air defences, airlines are ordering new planes.

The manufacturers, on the other hand, are struggling to keep up with the high demand, saying the supply chain will only be stabilised in 2027 and beyond for general availability.

Already on the first day of the Paris Air Show, a record-setting deal was signed between Airbus and Indian airline IndiGo for 500 single-aisle planes.

Experts say this is the strongest aviation market in 35 years.

An estimated more than 300,000 people will visit the air show this year.

