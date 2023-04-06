"Rage applying" is used to describe angrily applying for new jobs when you're frustrated with your current one.

By Aoibhinn Mc Bride

Yet another passive aggressive email from a colleague; being asked to attend a meeting that could have been an email; someone leaving their used teabags in the sink in the communal kitchen for the umpteenth time…

Sometimes it doesn’t really matter how monumental or inconsequential the occurrence may be, even the slightest annoyance can be enough to make you down tools, reconsider your entire career and/or future within an organisation and hastily prompt you to start looking for a new job. Any job.

Dubbed “rage applying” on TikTok, this workplace trend seems harmless enough on the surface, but applying for a new job while the red mist is still in situ isn’t the best way to go about things for a number of reasons.

Not the most effective approach

Taking your anger out on your keyboard may feel therapeutic in the moment but applying for jobs when tensions are high and you aren’t thinking clearly can often prove to be a waste of your time and energy in the long run.

For starters, every application you make should be carefully honed using specific keywords gleaned from the job description.

This is because 75 per cent of recruiters or hiring managers are now using some form of applicant tracking system (ATS) software to automatically reject CVs that don’t match up with the job description before a set of human eyes ever reads them.

It’s also important to carefully research the companies you’re applying to for your own sake. Do you really want to leave your current position for a role that you haven’t carefully considered? Or for an organisation that doesn’t align with your own values?

Taking the time to conduct your own research and reach out to your professional network is a much better way to navigate your search and can prove to be much more valuable too.

Planning your exit strategy

From brushing up on your technical skills to availing of professional development courses and workshops, before you look for a new job it’s important to address any gaps on your CV.

By identifying weak spots, you’ll be able to plan your exit strategy accordingly and in reality, you’ll need to give yourself at least six months to complete training, either internally or from an external provider you’re paying for yourself.

By setting achievable deadlines and working towards specific goals, you’ll be in a much stronger position to go after the jobs you really want or hand in your notice without a job offer in place.

