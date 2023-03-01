The annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade fair kicked off on Monday, bringing together world-leaders in mobile and telecommunications to showcase their product developments and discuss the future of technology.

The four-day show, held in a huge Barcelona conference centre, is the world’s biggest and most influential meeting for the phone tech industry.

In a week of key industry announcements and exciting product launches, what are the highlights we’ve seen so far?

Breakthroughs in mobile phone tech

Nokia has developed a ‘self-fix’ phone

Nokia unveiled its "self-fix phone'" on Monday - one of the first budget Android smartphones designed to be repaired at home.

The technology - which has been brought to the market in partnership with iFixit - will enable customers to carry out simple fixes themselves, such as replacing depleted batteries or cracked display screens.

Nokia and its parent company HMD Global hope the phone will appeal to an audience looking to save time and money with their next investment - plus offer an enviable lifespan for consumers.

Nokia's new phone model is an affordable android Reuters Connect

OnePlus showcased its new cooling concept model

OnePlus has unveiled its OnePlus 11 concept smartphone, featuring the company's new Active CryoFlux cooling solution.

From the outside, the phone looks like it has coloured strips running along its back. This is actually a fluid, being pumped around the phone with a ceramic piezoelectric micropump.

The purpose? Like cooling systems you might find on a PC, it can improve handset performance and longevity, as well as speeding up charging.

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are launching in Europe

On the back of launching in China last year, the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have taken the global stage at MWC.

Germany, France, Spain and Italy will be some of the first markets to introduce the android smartphones, which both feature Leica cameras and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 - an 8 core chipset that was only released at the end of last year.

Xiaomi has also debuted its product partnership with XDA at MWC, a prototype pair of AR glasses that are wireless and can switch between transparent and shaded models.

A visitor checks a Xiaomi 13 Pro mobile phone model at the Xiaomi booth before the Mobile World Congress 2023 AP Photo

HONOR Magic5 flagship series takes top spot for camera and screen

After launching at MWC this week, the new HONOR Magic5 series has taken top spot for camera and screen tech in the DXOMARK Global Smartphone Ranking.

The rounded design weighs in at just 219g and its camera features a 100-degree, 12MP selfie function that uses face scan technology for a picture perfect shot.

The 1312 x 2848 pixel screen can peak at 1800 brightness.

Accessories that make life that bit easier

Motorola is defying satellites with its new Bluetooth accessory

Making its debut at MWC, the new Motorola Defy Satellite Link will allow smartphones to send and receive text messages even if there’s no signal.

Perfect for anyone who loves exploring the remote outdoors, for example, the accessory can provide SOS signals and location sending, even if the smartphone it’s paired to has run out of power.

The development means people won’t need to buy an entirely new phone to benefit from the evolving power of off-radar communication.

Super fast charging technology

Xiaomi Realme’s 240W phone will be released internationally after being announced in China last month. The brand says the GT3 model can charge to 100 per cent in just nine and a half minutes.

But China-based competitor Redmi is also powering its way to the top of the charging charts with a 300W charger that it claims can fuel your phone to half full in a little over two minutes - and five to full charge.

Health remains at the forefront of design

Huawei’s military-standard cyber watch

Huawei has been dominating the agenda at MWC this year, in terms of both presence and product offering.

Its new GT Cyber watch advertises itself as having “military-level durability” - and frankly, it looks like it too.

Water resistant to 50m, it has over 100 workout modes and pulls data from five satellites to track exercise as accurately as possible, and sleep technology that tracks movement and heart rate while you rest.

The Huawei stand at MWC 2023 AFP

Oppo’s OHealth H1 Smart Health Monitor

It looks a bit like an old-school computer mouse, but this health monitor from Oppo is probably as close to having a live-in doctor as you can get. Unless you are a doctor. Or live with one.

The device is able to measure six biometrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen level and blood pressure. It also has a digital stethoscope and can use AI to diagnose medical problems and provide suggested treatments.