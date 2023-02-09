Since launching in November last year, ChatGPT has been dominating the world of artificial intelligence (AI) communications, with people testing the limits of this groundbreaking chatbot through experiments; from firing out messages on dating apps to writing entire news articles.

While the tool has been met with mixed reviews, raising concerns about a pending global AI takeover and the authenticity of our online world, one thing is pretty much unanimously decided upon: ChatGPT is one of the best we’ve seen to date.

There’s no doubt that such tools can be daunting - especially for professionals working in areas like customer services, whose jobs are most at risk as artificial intelligence only gets smarter.

ChatGPT is one of the most powerful language tools we have yet to see, simply because it has a vast range of information at its fingertips. It’s being widely hailed for its ability to produce uncannily human-like responses, thanks to the unfathomable amount of data it works from.

However, as people have been getting more to grips with the tool, it has been under fire for a number of development issues coming to light. Because the tool pulls its information from a range of sources and human writings across the internet, it can often produce biased data or plausible-sounding but technically incorrect sentences.

It has also raised eyebrows for its use in academic circles, with students passing university exams and assignments having used the chatbot.

But for those with conditions like dyslexia and dyspraxia, AI chatbots open a world of potential.

When ChatGPT first launched under its earlier name GPT-3, a pool installer and landscaper from the UK famously made headlines as it was helping him write clients concise and professional-sounding emails - something he had been struggling with until then, saying “Me and computers don’t get on very well”.

Similarly for professionals like Hayley Staunton, the chief marketing officer at UK-based property technology start-up letsmove, ChatGPT has been a gamechanger.

“I would say for every minute I spend using ChatGPT, I would spend 10 using Google,” Staunton explains to Euronews Next.

Her job responsibilities include strategy writing, researching audience and consumer behaviours as well as overseeing product and brand development and communicating with customers.

“ChatGPT first came to my attention in late 2022 and the idea was to support our business with blog writing,” Staunton said. “Due to the ever-changing nature of property there are often fast-moving news stories that we need to be proactive with”.

While letsmove often hires freelance and agency copywriters, Staunton points out that sometimes the turnaround simply needs to be as quick as possible.

“I was looking for new ways to generate quick content and it helps speed up the process. However, I’ve also found it often needs tweaks so that it matches our style,” she said.

“I do think people working in certain fields have reason to be concerned while this kind of tech keeps getting smarter.

“For example, AI tools can help smaller businesses who might be looking to save on time and money. But generally speaking I’d say it won’t completely do away with the need for real human copy.”

Along with her high-level job in a demanding sector, Staunton has dyslexia. It was a problem that initially went undiagnosed when she was in school.

“I was put in the bottom set for English in school and I didn’t try very hard because I struggled to read and write,” she explained.

“But I used to write short stories and one of the teachers saw my work and straight away moved me up to the top set. She helped me to diagnose the issue and fundamentally believed I could still be good at English, even if things like spelling and reading out loud wasn’t my strong suit,” she added.

“Though I have to say, in terms of work, I actually haven’t had many major problems.

“I’ve been fortunate to work for employers who have been very supportive and see it as a positive because of how creative people with learning difficulties can be”.

We asked whether, in her experience, chatbots are likely to become increasingly useful tools for those with similar challenges.

“I think others with learning difficulties could massively benefit from it because it gives the user a simplified route to the answer. And you can get it by asking the interface to take a different approach that makes sense to you.” said Staunton.

“The chatbot definitely helps me save time. I’m a slow reader and can find reading from screens especially difficult,” she added.

“Having said that, I actually think more so than specifically helping people with learning difficulties, ChatGPT is actually just supporting diversity - for example, people who work in their second language or generally find writing one of the more challenging elements of their work. It’s opening doors for a range of people.

“Now I’m rewarded for my creativity, not my spelling”.