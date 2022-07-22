Could working from home become a legal right?

The Netherlands is set to introduce a new working from home law.

By Amanda Kavanagh

Working from home (WFH) is the most polarising issue in the workplace right now.

Since last summer, when many organisations began the switch back to staggered in-house working, there has been a disconnect between executives and employees.

Those companies who went hard on returning to the office, like Google, Tesla and Apple, saw firm pushback from employees who realised they quite liked not having the stress and expense of a commute.

They had more time for their family, friends, pets and hobbies, and they’d shown they could do their job remotely during the pandemic’s peak, so why not now?

As companies around the world muddle through making hybrid working practices work, the Netherlands is aiming to enshrine remote working flexibility in law.

If implemented, the new law will force employees to consider employees requests to work remotely, as long as their profession allows it. It follows in the wake of a 2020 Royal Decree-Law implemented in Spain that protects workers’ rights to work remotely.

The Dutch legislation was already approved by parliament and it now needs to be rubber stamped by its Senate before it is adopted.

Many remote workers are optimistic, as even before the pandemic in 2018, 14 per cent of employed people usually worked from home, the highest per cent in all EU member states, according to Eurostat.

The Dutch government has encouraged businesses to continue WFH during the pandemic, and starting this year, implemented a reimbursement programme for businesses which incurred additional costs to facilitate remote working for their employees.

It’s a sign of the times, particularly when you look across the Atlantic where a recent McKinsey study of 25,000 Americans, found that 87 per cent of workers with the option of hybrid or WFH were willing to take it.

Amid talent shortages across multiple industries, taking a remote-positive stance broadens a company’s talent pool horizons to a global network.

However, facilitating remote working does come with its own challenges if hiring from multiple countries, such as adhering to employment, tax and intellectual property laws in each state or country, facilitating asynchronous working in different timezones and additional HR resources to ensure employees settle in.

For this reason, many jobs are advertised as remote but within a particular state or country, while other companies are willing to put the effort in to hire from anywhere.

There’s a mix of remote options on the Euronews Job Board, which is regularly updated with remote working opportunities available across Europe.

