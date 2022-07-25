Tesla boss Elon Musk has taken to Twitter -- the social media platform he recently wanted to buy -- to deny that he had an affair with a friend's wife which prompted the couple to start divorce proceedings.

A story in the Wall Street Journal on Monday claimed that Musk had an affair with Nicole Shanahan in the autumn of 2021. A few months later, Shanahan and her husband, the co-founder of Google Sergey Brin, filed for divorce.

On Sunday, Musk rejected the claim, stating that "nothing romantic" had happened between him and Shanahan.

Musk also said that he'd attended a weekend party with Brin and that the pair are friends.

Elon Musk also told his 102 million Twitter followers that the Wall Street Journal had written "so many [...] hit pieces" about him and his electric car company Tesla that it was "embarrassing for them".

"Just more shortseller fud," the billionaire wrote.

Musk, who was born in South Africa but moved to North America as a teenager to study at university, made his first fortune by starting and selling a software company.

His business interests now span the SpaceX rocket programme, developing hyperloop transport solutions, Tesla cars, and renewable energy technology.