The United States is reportedly sending "kamikaze" drones to Ukraine, as part of a new $800 billion (€722 billion) weapons package to help the country fight off Russia’s invasion.

The package will include 100 "tactical" unmanned drones, which US officials speaking on condition of anonymity say are Switchblades - small “kamikaze” drones that explode on impact.

What exactly do we know about this flying weapon, and what difference can it make in the war in Ukraine?

‘Precise targeting’

The Switchblade is basically a single-use drone that’s small enough to fit in a backpack, cruises at around 100 km/h and carries cameras, guidance systems and explosives to dive-bomb into its target.

Unlike most weapons, the Switchblade can also disengage or abort a mission at any time, and then recommit to another target depending on what the operator commands.

This aims to ensure that strikes are precise and can be called off at the very last minute if they endanger civilians or properties nearby.

Anti-armour warhead

There are two versions of this suicide drone: the Switchblade 300 and the Switchblade 600.

According to manufacturer AeroVironment, the Switchblade 300 can fly for up to 15 minutes and 10 km before striking its target.

The kamikaze drone uses real-time GPS coordinates and video for "precise targeting with low collateral effects," the company says.

It’s launched from a tube and its small size allows it to take off from a variety of air, sea, and ground platforms. The whole kit - including the payload, launcher, and transport bag - weighs just 2.5 kg.

A launch of the Switchblade 300 drone. AeroVironment, Inc.

The larger Switchblade 600 is a next-generation loitering missile that’s able to destroy armoured targets like tanks, but can still be set up and operational in less than 10 minutes, according to AeroVironment.

It has a range of around 40 km and an endurance of about 40 minutes - but is much heavier as a result, with the drone and missile it carries together weighing close to 55 kg.

A launch of the Switchblade 600 drone AeroVironment, Inc.

What other drones are used in Ukraine? Ukrainian forces are already using a fleet of Turkish-made drones that drop laser-guided bombs.

These are Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, which Turkey has already sold to more than a dozen countries, including Azerbaijan, Libya, Morocco and Ethiopia.

The drones have carried out unexpectedly successful Ukrainian attacks in the early stages of Russia’s invasion - before the Russian forces were able to set up their air defenses in the battlefield, according to Jack Watling of the London-based Royal United Services Institute.

He said Ukrainian forces "have been essentially flying in at a low-level and then coming up and raiding with them. So striking targets of opportunity.”

The US administration has already delivered or promised over $1.2 billion (€1.08 billion) in security assistance to Ukraine.

This includes more than 600 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 2,600 Javelin anti-armour systems, 200 grenade launchers, and ammunition, 200 shotguns and 200 machine guns, nearly 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition, and over 1 million grenade, mortar, and artillery rounds - as well as helicopters, patrol boats, satellite imagery, and body armour, helmets, and other tactical gear.

The new $800 million (€724 billion) aid package includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,000 Javelins, 1,000 light anti-armour weapons and 6,000 AT-4 portable anti-tank weapons.

"We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead," US president Joe Biden said on Wednesday.