This article and its accompanying graphics are being regularly updated by our team of journalists. The last update was on December 6.

First detected in South Africa, the potentially more virulent Omicron COVID-19 variant is now spreading around the world. Following its discovery at the end of November, the variant has now been detected in at least 48 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

European countries were among the first to report cases but the variant has yet to be detected everywhere. So, which countries have either suspected or confirmed cases of the new variant?

Here are the latest updates from across the continent along with maps to track the variant as it spreads.

Austria

The Austrian government announced it had confirmed one case - a man from the Tyrol region who had recently travelled to South Africa - on November 29. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the country has now confirmed a further 10 cases as of December 6.

Belgium

The country identified the first case of the Omicron variant on European soil on November 26. According to the Belgian public broadcaster RTBF, the patient is a young woman who had been in Egypt and had been showing symptoms for 11 days. Since then, a total of nine of cases have been officially linked to the new variant, including cases not linked to travel to South Africa.

Croatia

Croatia recorded its first suspected cases of the variant on Monday, the country's health authorities confirmed. The source of infection has not been determined but it is believed the two cases were infected at a business meeting, Bernard Kaic, an epidemiologist at the state health institute, said.

Czech Republic

A regional hospital in Liberec, in the north of the Czech Republic, announced on November 27 the discovery of the Omicron variant in a patient with COVID-19.

The woman, who was vaccinated and had mild symptoms, had travelled to Namibia before returning to the Czech Republic via South Africa and Dubai.

Denmark

Cases in Denmark tripled in 48 hours, with 183 confirmed infections as of December 5 according to the country's health authorities. Previously, only 18 cases had been confirmed with a further 42 suspected infections.

The SSI public health institute first confirmed the presence of the variant in the country on November 28 with two people confirmed cases. A school in Odense was closed the following day pending the results of sequencing analysis following a suspected case of COVID-19 discovered in a student.

Finland

The number of identified cases in Finland has climbed to seven on December 4, according to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). One was detected in a hospital in the capital Helsinki while the other six were scattered around the country. All seven cases have been linked to the same infection, the THL said.

France

As of December 6, France has now identified 25 positive cases of the Omicron variant. Of the 25 confirmed cases, 21 were detected in people returning from southern Africa, and four who were the result of local infection, according to the French health minister Olivier Veran.

The first known case was in Reunion, one of France's overseas departments, in a traveller returning from Mauritius after a trip to Mozambique.

Germany

Initially, two cases of infection with the Omicron variant had been confirmed by the health authorities in the southern German state of Bavaria. The two travellers arrived at Munich airport, having returned from South Africa. There are now 15 known cases, according to the latest figures from the ECDC. As well as new restrictions, Germany is moving towards making vaccination against the virus mandatory.

Greece

A man on the Greek island of Crete who tested positive for COVID-19 is suspected of having the Omicron variant. He had recently returned from South Africa.

Iceland

Despite putting border restrictions in place in the wake of the discovery of the Omicron variant, Icelandic health authorities announced on December 1 that they had detected a case of the variant in the country in a person who hadn't travelled. Their conclusion was it was locally transmitted and therefore the variant had been in Icelandic society for a while already. The number of confirmed cases is now sitting at 10 as of December 4.

Italy

The country one its confirmed Omicron case in a man from the Naples region who had returned from Mozambique, the Italian Higher Institute of Health (ISS), announced on November 27. The ISS had said the patient and his family are in good health. Italy has now confirmed 4 cases, according to the latest ECDC data. Meanwhile, the country has imposed fresh restrictions, including a new basic health pass that requires a negative test to use public transport and hotels.

Ireland

Ireland’s first confirmed case of the Omicron variant was identified through "blind luck," according to Dr Cillian de Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, who was speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday. The case involved a person who recently returned from a country in southern Africa before travel restrictions were imposed and then developed symptoms which necessitated a PCR test.

Latvia

Latvia's first two Omicron cases were confirmed on December 5. The virus variant was detected after saliva samples taken at Riga International Airport on December 4 were tested using genome sequencing.

Luxembourg

So far, one case has been confirmed in Luxembourg as of December 6, according to ECDC data.

The Netherlands

Testing at Amsterdam's Schipol Airport found that 61 out of 600 passengers recently arrived from South Africa have tested positive for COVID-19. The Dutch authorities confirmed on December 4 the presence of the new variant in 18 of them so far.

The infected passengers had arrived on two flights from South Africa which took off on November 26 just as new travel restrictions were being brought in.

Norway

In what has been described as the biggest single outbreak outside of South Africa, 19 Omicron cases were confirmed in Oslo after an office Christmas party. Up to 60 others tested positive for COVID-19 at the "superspreader event". Those who tested positive for the variant were also vaccinated.

Another suspected case of the variant was announced on December 6 after a crew member onboard a Norwegian cruise ship which docked in New Orleans in the US tested positive for COVID-19.

Portugal

Omicron was detected in 13 players from the Belenenses SAD football club following a trip to South Africa by a member of their squad.

In a press release on November 29, the National Health Institute (Insa) revealed that "preliminary tests strongly suggest that all thirteen cases (...) are linked to the variant of concern Omicron".

There are now 34 confirmed cases in the country as of December 6, according to the ECDC.

Romania

Two cases were detected in Romania in travellers who returned from South Africa on November 30, the country's health authorities confirmed on December 4.

Russia

Russia confirmed its first two cases of the Omicron variant on Monday in two people from South Africa after 10 arrivals had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Interfax news agency.

Spain

The first confirmed case of the Omicron variant has been detected at a Madrid hospital on November 29.

"The microbiology department of the Gregorio Marañon Hospital in Madrid has announced the first confirmation of the Omicron variant in Spain," the public institution said on Twitter, adding that it was "a traveller from South Africa" and that he was "doing well".

So far, the number of confirmed cases has rised to seven.

Spain continues to have one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe.

Sweden

The first case was detected and confirmed by the Swedish National Public Health Agency on November 29. The person was an arrival from South Africa. The ECDC now says there are seven confirmed cases in Sweden.

The surge of new COVID-19 cases forced the organisers of the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremonies to pare down the event in Stockholm on December 6.

Switzerland

The Swiss health authorities announced on November 28 the discovery of a "first probable case" in a person returning from South Africa. Since then, the number of confirmed Omicron cases in Switzerland has risen to nine, according to GISAD's variant tracker.

Some 2,000 people - most of them children - were placed into a 10-day quarantine in the cantons of Geneva and Vaud on December 3 after two cases were detected at an international school.

United Kingdom

According to the UK health secretary Sajid Javid, the number of confirmed Omicron cases in the UK had reached 336 on December 6, an increase of 90 infections in 24 hours.

Of the recorded cases, 261 were in England, 71 in Scotland and four in Wales. Northern Ireland has yet to have a confirmed case.

The first reported cases in the UK were six people in Scotland who tested positive for the new variant and a further three in England, bringing the initial total number of cases in the whole country to nine by November 29.

Four of the Scottish cases are not thought to be related to people who have travelled to Africa, according to Scottish Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Addressing MPs, Javid said that new cases now being detected had no links to international travel.

Wei Shen Lim, chairman of a UK government sub-committee on vaccinations, advised at a press briefing on November 29 that all adults aged 18-34 should now be included in the booster programme.