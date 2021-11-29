Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down from his role at the social media giant, according to sources who spoke to CNBC.

Twitter stock jumped more than 11 per cent on the news.

Dorsey is also the CEO of Square, his digital payments company.

Dorsey faced calls from Twitter stakeholder Elliott Management Corp to step down from one of the companies in early 2020 after the hedge fund argued he was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running Square.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC or Reuters.

In his last tweet on November 28, Dorsey had said: "I love Twitter".

If the reports are true, it is unclear who would take over from Dorsey but the next CEO would have to meet Twitter’s internal goals.

The company said earlier this year it aims to have 315 million monetisable daily active users by the end of 2023 and to at least double its annual revenue in that year.

In November, Twitter announced it is launching a dedicated cryptocurrency and blockchain team.

The social media giant said it was assembling a team called Twitter Crypto that would be “all things blockchain at Twitter”.

It aims to help creators on Twitter earn or accept money through cryptocurrencies and develop the use of blockchain.