Omar Seck never really set out to invent the 'Jobstable' as the ideal home workstation.

While it was perfectly timed to coincide with the seismic shift to remote work, he just wanted a compact piece of furniture that would let him play video games from the comfort of his couch.

But when COVID-19 hit, Seck began to see his foldaway coffee table in a new light.

Fortunately, so too did the judges of the 120th Concours Lépine in Paris who crowned Seck's invention champion of the annual mecca for inventors of all kinds of everyday objects this week.

Seck's table includes an integrated screen and bluetooth keyboard, speakers, phone charger and hard drive compartments.

Judges were particularly impressed that the invention can connect to all laptops currently on the market and praised its ergonomic, compact design.

Runners up in the competition included Tally Fofana’s intelligent anti-car theft device, Eric Le Méné’s Gel Express and Charlotte Alauc’s linking system to connect a wheelchair to a scooter.

For more on this story, watch the video in the media player above.