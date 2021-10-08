Amazon opens its first 4-star store in the UK

Amazon has taken a step into the unknown by opening up its first physical non-food store outside the US on Wednesday.

Based at the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent, UK, the 3,500 square foot store will sell a range of books, toys, homewares and Amazon devices that have been given a four-star rating by its online customers.

Andy Jones, director of Amazon 4-star in the UK, declined to say how many of the stores it intends to open in the country, or whether it would take the format elsewhere in Europe.

Watch the full interview with Euronews anchor Tokunbo Salako and retail analyst Natalie Berg in the player above.