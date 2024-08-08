X reaction to UK riots could impact DSA probe, says Commission

Legal proceedings were launched in December 2023 against X handling of illegal contents and disinformation on its platform.

The response of X to the incidents in Britain could be taken into account during the European Commission investigation against X, a spokesperson for the executive told Euronews today (8 August).

The Commission proceedings launched against X in December 2023 were the first brought under the nascent DSA, the landmark EU rules on digital platforms.

The probe is assessing whether X may have breached the DSA in areas linked to risk management, content moderation, dark patterns, advertising transparency and data access for researchers. It was triggered in response to lack of moderation on illegal content and disinformation, particularly terrorist and violent content in the context of the Israel-Hamas war.

Since a knife attack caused fatalities at a children's dance class in Southport on July 30, a series of riots and violence between communities has spread across the country.

X has played a central role in the saga up until now: it was first used as a tool to whip up frenzy and misinformation about the Southport attack and has since become a channel for tech billionaire and X owner Elon Musk to criticise the prime minister and amplify rhetoric that has led to subsequent violence.

The UK’s broadcast regulator today urged social media companies in an open letter to prevent their platforms from being used to spread violence amid the ongoing riots in the country.

Asked whether the UK situation could inform the Commission investigation, a spokesperson for the executive told Euronews "we cannot be naive of course, and there could be potential spill-overs into the EU".

The Commission is following the situation in the UK - but also X's response to the events - very closely, the spokesperson said.

“These incidents currently happening in the UK and the response of X to these events could be potentially taken into account during the current proceedings that we have open against X, notably on disinformation and illegal content,” the spokesperson added.

If the probe results in a finding of breach and X fails to provide correctives measures, fines up to 6% of the worldwide annual turnover could be imposed on the platform.

Musk has previously refuted findings on DSA breach put forward by the European Commission.