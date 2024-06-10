ADVERTISEMENT
Spain's PM Pedro Sánchez stands as rest of continent shakes after EU elections

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
By Jaime VelazquezEuronews
Never before have EU elections had such an impact on national politics across the bloc, but in Spain they did not bring about the collapse of the socialist government as the conservatives had hoped.

EU elections have resulted in the resignation of the Belgian prime minister and prompted early elections in France.

But in Spain things are different.

The media has highlighted the victory of the right-wing Popular Party, however it has not lead to the collaspe of Pedro Sánchez's socialist government, as conservatives had hoped.

Watch the full report in the player above.

