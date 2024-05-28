By Euronews

Ten of Europe's most notable cartoonists have had their work animated to encourage people to vote in the European elections from 6-9 June. Euronews exclusively presents their work in favour of a democratic, plural and vibrant Europe.

From 6 to 9 June, the citizens of the 27 European Union countries will go to the polls to elect the 720 MEPs representing them in the European Parliament for the next five years.

At a time when criticism of the EU is mounting, when European democracies are being undermined by the spectre of war and the climate crisis, and when the threat of abstention persists, the stakes are high.

That is why Euronews, Europeans Without Borders and Cartooning for Peace are joining forces in a campaign to raise public awareness, encourage people to vote and support freedom of expression through press cartoons.

From 20 May to 9 June, 10 animations produced for Europeans Without Borders by the IDSIDE studio using cartoons by 10 press cartoonists, members of Cartooning for Peace will be broadcast on Euronews and the partners’ social media.

The campaign features the work of Cristina (Portugal), Dubovsky (Ukraine), Joep Bertrams (The Netherlands), Kak (France), Kap (Spain), Landschulz (Germany), Lectrr (Belgium), Ahmed Rahma (Türkiye), Vadot (Belgium) and Béla Weisz (Hungary).

Cartooning for Peace was created in 2006 at the initiative of Nobel Peace Prize winner and former General Secretary of the United Nations Kofi Annan and press cartoonist Plantu. It is now chaired by French press cartoonist Kak.

The animated series is supported by the Hippocrène Foundation, the Naumann Foundation and the European Cultural Foundation.

It’s up to each and every one of us to share the cartoons and take part in this collective mobilisation in favour of a democratic, plural and vibrant Europe.