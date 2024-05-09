A look at Chinese investment within Hungary

By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
China has invested heavily in Hungary's infrastructure and EV cars.
Under the spotlight is the Budapest Belgrade cargo train line. It evades all major Hungarian cities and has been built using Chinese credit. It is said to cost far more than it should with a poor investment return. It is estimated to pay for itself in about one hundred years. And still, some argue in favour of the collaboration.
Watch the full report above.
Share this articleComments