New code of conduct aims to ensure 'transparent and fair' EU elections

Under the aegis of the Vice-President of the European Commission, almost all the political parties in Parliament signed a code of conduct for the EU elections.

For Věra Jourová, all the tools are needed to strengthen public confidence in Europe's political institutions, which have been hit in recent months by foreign corruption scandals such as Qatargate and Russiagate.

"These scandals, which you mentioned, have really created a high level of mistrust. There is something rotten in Brussels. I've heard it said in many places that people don't know the difference between the European Parliament and individuals. I think we need to act proactively against this feeling of people who think that it makes no sense to go and vote because the system is dirty. The system is not dirty", says Věra Jourová, Vice-President of the European Commission.

The signatories of this code of conduct undertake not to produce, use or disseminate misleading content, generated for example by artificial intelligence. Political parties must also refrain from using political advertising sponsored by undeclared interests. For the Commission, the pitfalls encountered in previous European elections must be avoided.

"I think this is really necessary because in previous elections we have already seen hidden manipulations that have called into question the fairness of the elections. We don't have the luxury of undermining people's confidence in the elections", added Věra Jourová, Vice-President of the European Commission.

The far-right group Identity and Democracy has not signed the text, but says it wants to join the code of conduct for the European elections.