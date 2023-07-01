Brussels, my love? EU reactions to an unstable and dangerous Russia

In this edition of Brussels, my love?, we hear how the EU capital is digesting the attempted Wagner mutiny and preparing for the Spanish presidency.

Our guests this week are Javi Lopez, the Spanish MEP from the Socialists, Sergey Lagodinsky, the German MEP from the Greens and Liza Bezvershenko from the civil society organisation Promote Ukraine.

Panelists talked about the recent attempted mutiny in Russia that left Russian President Vladimir Putin shaken.

“It seems clear that it was the biggest crisis, the worst crisis, internal crisis of Russia in the last 20 years and instability and probably a conflict between the factions, internal factions in Russia,” he said. “And we can say that this is a direct consequence of the war and the high price that Putin is paying for the war on the ground in Ukraine.”

Lopez's thoughts were shared by Bezvershenko, the Ukrainian around the table. Bezvershenko has been based in Brussels for two years watching her nation being attacked by Russia. On Thursday, she protested outside the EU Council building in Brussels as heads of state were gathering for a summit.

“I want to make it clear who we are talking about,” said Bezvershenko. “ We are talking about Putin and Prigozhin, basically two people fighting over the issue - who will kill Ukrainians more effectively.”

The Wagner Mercenary group leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been seen in Ukraine before. During the 2014 annexation of Crimea- the group has been known to be extremely violent.

Lagodinsky tried to decode the Wagner group leader.

“He thinks like a boss of a mafia in the prison. That's where he comes from. That's how he works. That's what 4/5 of his army is, people from prisons. And for him, it was important not to subdue themselves under the Russian army leadership,” he said.

Our panelists also dove into the topic of Spain taking the Council presidency over from Sweden and shortening work weeks.

