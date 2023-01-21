The Euronews Brussels bureau brings you its latest episode of a new talk show that aims to break down European news and politics to make it more accessible to viewers.

This week's edition comes to you from Davos, Switzerland where global leaders, heads of state, business representatives and civil society have been meeting all week at the World Economic Forum.

We spoke to EU Commissioner for financial affairs, Mairead Mc Guinness, former prime minister of Finland, Alexander Stubb and Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydall about the big topics of the forum and asked whether the meeting will have any impact on our lives.

Taking place for the 53rd time, the congress was officially opened by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

Zelenska told attendees of the forum that as they are among the most influential people in the world, they should use their influence wisely. She added that there is no place today that is nowadays completely safe and and that there is no reprieve from the war.

Her speech was followed by an intervention from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who told the Ukrainian First Lady that the EU was "in it for as long as it takes".

Watch this special edition of Brussels, my love?