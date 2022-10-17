European Union foreign ministers are expected to sign off on Monday on a military assistance mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian personnel in various member states.

The plans would mean both Ukrainian recruits and specialised personnel would receive training on EU soil over the coming two years.

The idea for the EU Military Assistance Mission was first floated by the bloc's High Representative Josep Borrell in a non-paper released in August following a request from Ukraine.

It is loosely based on a proposal pre-dating Russia's invasion of Ukraine to provide high-level training within the country's border which never came to fruition.

An EU diplomat described the plan as "radically new and very substantial".

Several EU countries are already providing training to Ukrainian forces on a bilateral basis although this tends to be limited to ensuring they can operate the military equipment these member states have provided the country to defend itself against Russian forces.

The EU military assistance would broaden the scope of the training with a clear command structure that coordinates supply and demand between Ukrainians and EU countries as well as with other partners and allies already providing Ukraine's troops with training including Canada, the UK and the US.

Much remains to be decided by ministers as they meet in Luxembourg for a Foreign Affairs Council including which EU states will offer personnel, instructors and training modules as well as how and from where the Ukrainian troops enter and leave the EU.

Poland and Germany are believed to have put themselves forward to host command centres and provide training. France is also expected to take part.

A senior EU official stressed that the mission is needs-based and that the type of training offered will adapt as the conflict evolves. The number of Ukrainian troops receiving training could also increase.

The UK, for instance, has already trained 10,000 Ukrainian troops since the beginning of the Russian invasion on 24 February and is providing air bases for Canada to offer its own training to another 10,000 Ukrainian troops. US training is provided out of Germany.

The military assistance mission is expected to cost up to €100 million over two years which will be funded through the European Peace Facility.

Foreign ministers will also discuss possible sanctions against Iran over the violent crackdown on protests over the death of Mahsa Amini as well as the EU's policy on China.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be discussed following the countries' meeting with Borrell and French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month during which they agreed to an EU monitoring mission for the first time.