Europe News

Driver flees after van crashes into cafe terrace in central Brussels

By Euronews
Belgian police deployed a security perimeter around the affected area in central Brussels.   -   Copyright  Euronews.

A van drove into a cafe terrace in central Brussels on Friday afternoon, leaving six people with minor injuries, according to police. 

The incident took place around 13:00 CEST on Rue Saint-Michel, near the city's shopping district.

It's unclear at this stage whether it was a deliberate act or an accident. 

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the incident, which left two establishments damaged, Le Corbeau and City Pizza.

Reporting from the scene, Euronews correspondent Méabh Mc Mahon said the shopping district was now calm and back to normal. 