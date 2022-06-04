Ukraine war live: Fierce street battles rage in key eastern Ukraine citiesComments
Thousands dead. Millions displaced. Whole cities lying in ruins.
The war in Ukraine, which passed its 100 day anniversary Friday, is now one of the bloodiest conflicts to shake Europe in decades.
With the rhetoric hardening on both sides, Ukrainian fighters on the ground continue to battle Russian forces in the country's east amid their continuing offensive. This is a war that shows no sign of stopping.

Key points
- Russia has been accused of playing 'hunger games' with the world over Ukrainian wheat exports.
- Fighting continues to rage in two key eastern Ukrainian cities, Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.
- The head of the United Nations renewed calls for peace in Ukraine.
- The Ukraine war marked its 100th day anniversary Friday.
NATO chief has 'constructive' dialogue with Turkey about Finland-Sweden membership
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke to Turkey’s president Friday, in a push to allay Turkish resistance to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.
Stoltenberg said he had a “constructive phone call” with Erdogan, calling Turkey a “valued ally” and praising Turkish efforts to broker a deal to ensure the safe transportation of grain supplies from Ukraine amid global food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion.
He tweeted that he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would continue their dialogue, without elaborating.
Turkey has said it will block Sweden and Finland's bids to join the 30-strong defensive alliance, claiming the Scandinavian pair are supporting Kurdish militants Turkey considers terrorists.
Erdogan's office released a statement in which it said the president had emphasised that Sweden and Finland should “make it clear that they have stopped supporting terrorism,” have lifted defence export restrictions on Turkey and are “ready to show alliance solidarity.”
The Nordic states, among other countries, imposed limitations on arms sales in the wake of Turkey's 2019 military incursion into northern Syria.
Later on Friday, Stoltenberg met with Finland’s prime minister, where they discussed “the need to address Turkey’s concerns and move forward” with the Finnish and Swedish membership applications.
(AP)
Switzerland refuses to transfer arms and armoured vehicles to Ukraine
Switzerland said Friday it would not allow Swiss war material to be sent to Ukraine, in keeping with the country's historic policy of neutrality.
However, it said assembly elements or spare parts of war material can still happen, if the manufactured items are likely to be sent to Ukraine, the Swiss Federal Council said.
Both Germany and Denmark have requested arms and armoured vehicles, the government in Bern said in a statement.
Germany wants around 12,400 pieces of Swiss-made 35mm ammunition for Guepard-type anti-aircraft tanks, besides Piranha III tanks.
Denmark's request is for 22 Piranha III tanks produced in Switzerland.
"Since the export of war material from Switzerland to Ukraine cannot be authorised because of the equal treatment resulting from the law of neutrality (...) it is not possible to respond favourably to the requests from Germany and Denmark for the transfer of war material to Ukraine," the Council said.
(AFP)
Fierce fighting rages on in two key eastern Ukrainian cities
Gritty street-by-street, house-by-house fighting continued in two important eastern Ukraine cities Friday, on the 100th day of the war.
Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said fierce battles were raging in Sievierodonetsk, where some 13,000 residents took shelter in basements to escape relentless Russian bombardment.
Ukrainian forces reclaimed 20 per cent of city terrain that had been taken by Russian troops, he added later.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that there had been “some progress” in the battle for Sievierodonetsk but gave no specific details.
Haidai said Russian forces were also pummeling the neighbouring city of Lysychansk.
Some 20,000 residents remain there — about one-fifth of Lysychansk’s prewar population — even though Russian shelling has shattered 60 per cent of the residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, authorities said.
Both cities are slowly grinding to rubble amidst the fighting.
Russian forces have been trying to capture the strategic Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, as they are the only two cities in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province it does not control.
Luhansk and Donetsk provinces make up the Donbas, an eastern industrial region of Ukraine that Russia wants to capture.
Britain's Defense Ministry said Russia now controls more than 90 per cent of Luhansk and is likely to take it over completely in the next two weeks.
But Haidai said progress made in the past two days shows that Ukraine may be able to hold off the Russian advance for that duration.
This would allow enough time for new, advanced Western weapons to reach Ukrainian hands.
Russia controls almost one-fifth of the country, Zelenskyy said this week. But the president remained defiant in a video message marking 100 days of war.
“We have defended Ukraine for 100 days already,” he said. "Victory will be ours.”
(AP)
Russia is playing 'hunger games' with the world, claims Ukrainian ambassador
A Ukrainian ambassador has accused Russia of playing “hunger games” with the world by claiming that the sanctions against Moscow are the reason grain cannot be exported from the Black Sea.
Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine’s envoy to the United Nations (UN) office in Geneva instead placed blame on the Russian invasion of her country.
She made the remarks during an interview on the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of war.
With exports of grain drying up through Ukraine’s embattled or captured ports, Filipenko said Russia has sought to pin the blame for the blockage on Ukraine and Western sanctions that have been levied by the thousands against Moscow.
“Russia has played hunger games recently to put the blame on Ukraine and others for blocking Ukrainian food exports,” she said.
Filipenko said Ukrainian forces were intensely motivated to protect their homeland and would one day win the war. She echoed calls from other top Ukrainian officials for more weapons.
“We are fighting for freedom of Europe and the whole world. So the next 100 days will be very busy for all of us,” she said.
Ukraine is the world's fifth-largest producer of wheat.
(AP)
