Fierce fighting rages on in two key eastern Ukrainian cities

Gritty street-by-street, house-by-house fighting continued in two important eastern Ukraine cities Friday, on the 100th day of the war.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said fierce battles were raging in Sievierodonetsk, where some 13,000 residents took shelter in basements to escape relentless Russian bombardment.

Ukrainian forces reclaimed 20 per cent of city terrain that had been taken by Russian troops, he added later.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that there had been “some progress” in the battle for Sievierodonetsk but gave no specific details.

Haidai said Russian forces were also pummeling the neighbouring city of Lysychansk.

Some 20,000 residents remain there — about one-fifth of Lysychansk’s prewar population — even though Russian shelling has shattered 60 per cent of the residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, authorities said.

Both cities are slowly grinding to rubble amidst the fighting.

Russian forces have been trying to capture the strategic Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, as they are the only two cities in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province it does not control.

Luhansk and Donetsk provinces make up the Donbas, an eastern industrial region of Ukraine that Russia wants to capture.

Britain's Defense Ministry said Russia now controls more than 90 per cent of Luhansk and is likely to take it over completely in the next two weeks.

But Haidai said progress made in the past two days shows that Ukraine may be able to hold off the Russian advance for that duration.

This would allow enough time for new, advanced Western weapons to reach Ukrainian hands.

Russia controls almost one-fifth of the country, Zelenskyy said this week. But the president remained defiant in a video message marking 100 days of war.

“We have defended Ukraine for 100 days already,” he said. "Victory will be ours.”

(AP)