"Watching the sheer number of people coming out of Ukraine, we had to do something," said Lucy Wells. "I come from a Christian family, we were brought up to help others wherever you can."

Lucy and her family soon offered themselves as sponsors under the UK government scheme and were matched with not one, but two, Ukrainian families.

Two women from Kharkiv, each with two children, and a little dog called Gabbana.

Fast forward 35 days and they were still waiting.

The three bedrooms and living room they set aside in their large farmhouse in Dorset, England, lay empty.

Lucy's and her families farmhouse in Dorset. Now home to six Ukrainian refugees. Lucy Wells

"We are fighting a catalogue of things," said Lucy, a 34-year-old actor. "We went into this with trust, but unfortunately as the days pass it is clear something is deeply wrong with the system."

Launched 50 days ago on 14 March, the UK's 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme allows members of the public to voluntarily host those fleeing the war in Ukraine. Following government checks, they agree to accommodate refugees for a minimum of six months in exchange for a "thank you" payment of £350 (€333).

Latest government figures revealed that 11,100 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme out of 65,900 applications.

'Disappointing and frustrating'

Lucy Wells listed numerous issues with the scheme, describing it as "absolutely ridiculous."

"Getting answers was impossible, there were so many delays, and the visa application form for several weeks was only in English, not Ukrainian or Russian" she said.

Other UK sponsors noted the government helpline charges 69p a minute and that in the application forms Ukrainians, including children, are asked "stupid questions", such as if they have participated in a genocide or committed war crimes.

Last week Wells discovered -- only through contacting immigration staff on their personal email -- two of the people she was sponsoring had been granted visas, yet no notification had been sent.

"Sponsors have opened up their hearts and become emotionally attached," said Wells. "But the system is working against us."

Wells felt "lucky" as the refugees she was hoping to sponsor were safe in Germany, although she said that others have been less fortunate.

One case she heard of involved a Ukrainian who was killed in a missile strike before their sponsorship application was processed.

At the start of May, Wells finally welcomed the Ukrainian families into her home.

They cooked borscht together, marking the first time the families had made a home-cooked meal in several months.

"I hope the government will fix everything as quickly as possible," she told Euronews.

'Next to useless'

Teresa Ferguson, who lives in the Cumbrian countryside near the Scottish border, echoed the difficulties Lucy had experienced with the scheme.

Having recently completed the application to sponsor a young Ukrainian couple, who are still to arrive, she said "there is no guidance, the helplines are next to useless and everything has been made difficult.

"It makes you question whether the government response is just lip service," she added.

Teresa, 62, who runs a doggy daycare business, wanted to help as she believes "we are only as good a country as we look after the least well off."

The view from Teresa's house in the north of England Teresa Ferguson

Last year she wrote to her local MP asking if she could host Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban. Yet was told the government was dealing with the issue.

"There's an inconsistency in society," she said. "Ukrainians are welcomed, but other forms of refugee are made illegal, the rhetoric is not to help those coming across the Channel in dinghies.

"People should understand there's no difference [between the two]."

'State-sponsored trafficking'

Teresa claimed there were deeper flaws in the scheme.

"The system lends itself to exploitation," she said. "There are worries about people using fake identities and I don't like how Ukrainians have to market themselves online."

UK sponsors and Ukrainians typically find each other on dedicated Facebook groups which have tens of thousands of members, although charities are also working to match people.

While the majority of sponsorship arrangements have gone well so far, some problems have been reported.

A Ukrainian refugee was recently made homeless in Brighton after their host demanded money for bills.

Teresa also questioned the ability of volunteers to care for people who could be damaged by the war.

"Lots of people are thinking it is a good idea, without realising who they are taking in may be traumatised, sad or worried."

She was also critical of people "taking pictures and shouting it around" that they had sponsored Ukrainian refugees

"It is a bit weird," Teresa said. "You should do something because it is a good deed, not because you can parade it around to the neighbours."

Although she had spoken to the Ukrainians she would sponsor over instant messaging, Teresa still felt that inviting strangers into her home was a "leap in the dark."

She worried that "sharing space and identities with someone you don't know might feel claustrophobic."

But she added: "It is something we will work through.

"We are open and honest about what might happen."

'My heart and soul went into this'

Sylvia Tempest is one of the scheme's rare success stories.

After two "long weeks waiting", she and her husband welcomed two Ukrainian women, each with two children, into their stone-built house in Durham last week.

Putting her "heart and soul" in the application process, Sylvia went to great lengths to ensure she sponsored the right families and that they "knew everything" about where they were going.

Her "very rural" home is a 10 minute walk from the nearest village, which has no shop, few transport links and a post office, which is open twice a week for two hours.

The two Ukrainian families were in Poland for weeks before the visas were granted Sylvia Tempest

For Sylvia, the reason to offer herself as a sponsor was simple.

"We are two living in a five bedroom house, if someone else can use the space why not?"

"I also have two daughters the same age as the Ukrainian woman I am sponsoring," she added. "If anything were to happen to them, I'd like to think someone would help them out."

Calling the application system "as useful as a chocolate fireguard", Sylvia said ordinary people had more than compensated.

"I could not have done it without the support of the local area. People round here are so willing to help in my local community it's amazing."

After a lot of sleeping and rest, the Ukrainian families have shared much with Sylvia in the fortnight they have been together, often staying up chatting until the early hours.

"I haven't laughed so much in years," she says, "I don't know whether it is hysteria or maybe relief after the lengthy and frustrating application process. But we love having them here."

"We're like a family now," she added.