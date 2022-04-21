Slovenia voters will head to the polls on Sunday for parliamentary elections that pit populist leader Janez Jansa against a new political grouping headed by a businessman and former energy minister.

Jansa's conservative Democratic Party (SDP) is being challenged by a new Freedom Movement, led by Robert Golob, with the two groupings just a percentage point apart in opinion polls.

The incumbent, 63, is a controversial figure who has been accused of weakening rule of law in his country and trying to muzzle independent media as well as NGOs.

His opponent was elected at the helm of the green party less than a year ago and has put the fight against climate change and the protection of independent state systems at the heart of his agenda.

