Greenpeace often goes big when it comes to protests, and it was no different in Brussels on Thursday.

Climbers from the organisation scaled the EU Council's Europa building -- where environment ministers from the 27 member states were meeting to discuss deforestation-free imports -- placing a banner highlighting how many hectares of forest were destroyed as talks went on.

Greenpeace says Brussels is wasting time by talking and must act quicker.

Watch the video in the player above to see how the protest unfolded.