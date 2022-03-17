Latest Live Coverage

Greenpeace activists scale EU building, unfurl live banner in protest at deforestation

By Euronews
Greenpeace scale the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium, 17 March 2022.
Greenpeace scale the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium, 17 March 2022.   -   Copyright  Euronews

Greenpeace often goes big when it comes to protests, and it was no different in Brussels on Thursday.

Climbers from the organisation scaled the EU Council's Europa building -- where environment ministers from the 27 member states were meeting to discuss deforestation-free imports -- placing a banner highlighting how many hectares of forest were destroyed as talks went on.

Greenpeace says Brussels is wasting time by talking and must act quicker.

Watch the video in the player above to see how the protest unfolded.