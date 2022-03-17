Latest Live Coverage

British defence secretary contacted by 'imposter' of Ukrainian PM

By Euronews  with AP
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says he received a call from an imposter claiming to be the Ukrainian Prime Minister
British defence secretary Ben Wallace has said that he received a call from "an imposter claiming to be [the] Ukrainian PM".

Wallace said on Twitter that he was asked "misleading questions" after which he terminated the call.

He blamed Russian disinformation for the attempt, stating that "dirty tricks" would not distract from "Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine".

He called it "desperate" but did not provide further information about the incident.

Wallace, who is currently visiting Poland, also announced on Thursday that the UK would deploy a missile defence system to Poland in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wallace said that the UK would send the Sky Sabre medium-range anti-air missile system with 100 personnel.

He said the move "will help protect her airspace from any further aggression from Russia."