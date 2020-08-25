Where are the best eco-friendly hair salons in Europe?

Hairdressing salons have been closed for what seems like a long time, as close contact services were prohibited during lockdown.

Many resorted to cutting, dying and shaving their hair independently, often unsuccessfully, which led to hairdressers paying home visits during lockdown. However, according to the National Hairdressers’ Federation of Britain (NHBF), this was illegal - meaning salons were issued with a firm warning.

Much to our relief, hairdressers reopened in the UK on 4th July. But as the economy picks up again and we assess the environmental pitfalls of 'business as usual', it's important to consider making our daily lives more climate conscious.

One simple way to minimise your carbon footprint is to choose a sustainable hair salon. From eco-friendly products in recyclable packaging to measures to reduce water waste, these new and much-needed salons are going all out to make sure that going for a new 'do' doesn’t cost the earth.

We take a look at the seven greenest salons in Europe.

1. Green & Co

Green & Co is a vegan salon in York, England, leading the way in sustainability. For starters, they use Oway - a brand which uses traceable ingredients, recyclable packaging and makes all their hair dyes ammonia-free. The salon's interior features recycled wood furniture, LED lighting and exposed copper piping to reduce the number of radiators required and to reduce energy usage.

To minimise foil wastage in hair dying, hair dressers use paper instead and all the while you can sit back in the hair salon with a hot drink made from compostable coffee pods and tea bags! They even provide a refill service on Oway products - offering a 10 per cent discount as an incentive to those who return with their bottles. This lessens plastic waste and encourages vital green habits.

2. Alchemy

Alchemy salon in Glasgow, Scotland, is keen to keep business as green as possible. From the wooden floors, to the recycled fittings and organic products on offer, the salon is committed to being eco-friendly.

The staff treat hair using the Davines hair care range, which is made from natural ingredients and packaged in recycled material, where possible.

3. Gronn

Gronn is a well-established eco salon in Manchester, England, devoted to improving attitudes towards green matters in the hair industry.

As well as using wind power to run the salon and installing showerheads designed to reduce water wastage, the team hosts regular workshops on sustainability issues to inform and share ideas within the community.

Although all products used are eco-friendly and packaged in glass bottles, they also offer a recycling scheme, to encourage locals to responsibly recycle their plastic lids, pumps and caps - and the opportunity to refill your products. Paper is used instead of foil to colour hair, which has less of an environmental impact.

To reduce plastic waste, the salon offers loose leaf tea and uses metal clips and combs as an alternative to plastic.

4. Blue Tit

Blue Tit have several salons across London, England, and have pledged to become even more sustainable this year.

They’re making headway already by ensuring that all the towels are 100 per cent biodegradable, meaning they can be responsibly thrown away after use, rather than being washed and laundered which is a drain on electricity.

Eco-friendly shower heads also reduce water and energy wastage, which is an eco sticking point for most salons. And to top it off, the salon recycles over 90 per cent of their waste. Good going!

5. Christophe Nicolas Biot

Christophe Nicolas Biot is over in Paris, France.

This stylish salon is turning heads with its toxin-free hair dyes. The range is 100 per cent plant-based ensuring no nasties go onto your scalp or are washed down the drain, so you can enjoy a guilt-free new hair colour.

6. Marie Therese

Marie Therese might be Denmark's most eco-friendly salon, located in Copenhagen.

The team certainly know a thing or two about sustainable haircare. The centrally located salon uses organic products and dyes to ensure the best results for you and the environment. Organic hot drinks and locally sourced snacks are offered on arrival and towels are washed and dried in the most energy efficient machines in the city.

As well as this, as a certified green hair business, they have regular checks to make sure that their energy usage is in line with their eco ethos.

7. Tarik. D Hairdressing

The popular Tarik. D Hairdressing salon in Berlin, Germany, operates under a clean, sustainable philosophy.

As soon as you walk in it is kitted out with reclaimed oak tables, and the team are keen to do their bit to make your experience environmentally friendly.

Davines, the salon's product of choice, is used widely and ensures no chemicals are harming the planet.