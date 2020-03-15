Follow Alison Teal as she details her unbelievable life story helping to protect the earth’s greatest treasure.

What is it? A series of excerpts from Alison Teal’s life following her adventurer parents around the world.

Genre: An exciting adventure read with a slew of interesting pictures.

Why now? Never has it been more important to keep our oceans clean.

Best quote: “Just to look up at waterfalls of hot molten lava pouring down 150-foot cliffs in front of me, listening to the sound of the crackle and the pop and the hiss and the unknown—it was humbling. It was powerful. I was watching the new earth being born.”

Length: An easy afternoon enjoying Alison’s incredible pictures.

We give it: 8/10

Pitch it to me

Dubbed the “female Indiana Jones” by Time Magazine, Alison Teal started her life following her adventurer parents around the world. Her explanation of waking up at 5am to climb the foothills of the Himalayas so she could attend school with the local children is just one example of how unorthodox her childhood was. Throughout her neverending travels, the environment and how to live in harmony with the land are constant themes as she explains her evolving relationship with planet earth.

Alison Teal has developed a deep understanding of the importance of the ocean thanks to her unconventional upbringing. Mark Tipple via Penguin

Who is this for?

Anyone who isn’t really fond of a long read. The imagery is just as good as the stories and not all of us are up to a novel. Great to share with any cousins, nieces or nephews you want to inspire to become budding environmentalists. Definitely aimed at children but I enjoyed it nonetheless and the simple explanations are accessible for everyone.

What will I learn?

How to kiss a cobra in Marrakech, what living on a desert island teaches you about plastic waste, the power of one person’s crusade against ocean pollution; it’s a wild ride through the experiences that have made the adventurer who she is. As Teal explores the Maldives “Trash Island” you will discover along with her exactly where the mountain of water bottles, toothbrushes, and straws created by humankind every day end up. It’s more than enough to make you reconsider your own waste footprint.

Alison's childhood home in Hawaii. Alison Teal via Penguin

How to read

Ideally? On a beach somewhere in Hawaii, taking a breather from the surf break. You'll want a pink surfboard made of coffee cups all of your own.

Why do we recommend it?

Sustainability reads can often be a bit dense. That isn't to say that we don't love learning all the little tips and tricks to doing our best for the planet but sometimes it's nice to take a step back for some inspiration. Free from jargon and good for even the youngest climate warrior, reading about Teal's adventures is enough to get anyone raring for a voyage of their own.

