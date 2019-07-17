8 of the best eco-friendly hair salons in Europe

Do you love blow dries but don’t want to harm the earth with your hair grooming habits? Fear not, a new line of eco salons prove having great hair needn't harm the planet. From eco-friendly products in recyclable packaging to measures to reduce water waste, these new and much-needed type of hair salons are going all out to make sure that going for a new do doesn’t cost the earth. We take a look at some of the best eco-friendly salons in Europe.

This vegan salon in York is leading the way in sustainability. For starters, they use Oway - a brand which uses sustainable ingredients, recyclable packaging and makes all their hair dyes ammonia-free. The salon's interior features recycled wood furniture, LED lighting and exposed copper piping to reduce the number of radiators required and to reduce energy usage.

To minimise foil wastage in hair dying, hair dressers use paper instead and all the while you can sit back in the hair salon with a hot drink made from compostable coffee pods and tea bags! Furthermore, they provide a refill service on Oway products - offering a 10% discount as an incentive to those who return with their bottles. This lessens plastic waste and encourages vital green habits.

Glasgow’s Alchemy salon is keen to keep business as green as possible. From the natural wooden floors, to the recycled fittings and the organic products on offer, the salon is committed to being eco-friendly. The staff treat hair using the Davines hair care range, which is made from renewable sources and packaged in recycled material, where possible.

The well-established Manchester salon Gronn is devoted to improving attitudes towards green matters within the hair industry. As well as using wind power to run the salon and installing showerheads designed to reduce water wastage, the team hosts regular workshops on sustainability issues to inform and share ideas within the community.

Although all products used in the salon are eco-friendly and packaged in glass bottles, they also offer a recycling scheme, to encourage locals to responsibly recycle their plastic lids, pumps and caps and the opportunity to refill your products. Furthermore, paper is used instead of foil to colour hair which has less of an environmental impact. Finally, to reduce plastic waste, the salon offers loose leaf tea and to find an alternative to plastic, metal clips and combs are used.

Blue Tit have several salons across London and have pledged to become even more sustainable this year. They’re making commendable headway already by ensuring that all the towels they use are 100% biodegradable, meaning they can be responsibly thrown away after use, rather than being washed and laundered, which is a drain on electricity. Eco-friendly shower heads reduce water and energy wastage, which is an eco sticking point for most salons. And to top it off, the salon recycles over 90% of their waste. Good going!

Over in Paris, this stylish salon is turning heads with their toxin-free hair dyes. The range is 100% plant-based ensuring no nasties go onto your scalp or are washed down the drain, so you can enjoy a guilt-free new hair colour.

Copenhagen salon MarieTherese knows a thing or two about sustainable haircare. The centrally located salon uses organic products and dyes to ensure the best results for you and the environment. Organic hot drinks and locally sourced snacks are offered on arrival and towels are washed and dried in the most energy efficient machines in the city. As well as this, as a certified green hair business, they have regular checks to make sure that their energy usage is in line with their eco ethos.

Over in Cambridge, the stylists at RE:Fresh salon use organic hair products where possible and are committed to using products in recyclable packaging. All the conditioners are free from plastics and non-water soluble silicones, which adds to their eco credentials.

Kitted out with reclaimed oak tables, the popular Tarik. D Hairdressing salon in Berlin is keen to do their bit towards making the industry more sustainable. Davines, the eco-lover’s salon product of choice, is used widely and ensures no chemicals are harming the planet.

Words: Keeley Bolger