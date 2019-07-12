Top 7 Shampoo Bars for Dry Hair

Washing with anything that comes in bar form brings back memories of soaps that stripped skin of essential natural oils. Things are changing, however, and shampoo bars that won't leave your locks dry are all the more common. These seven recommendations are designed for hair that needs a bit of moisturising care. Shampoo bars not only cut out the annoying and often ugly plastic packaging of regular hair care products can last far longer than their conventional counterparts.

Ethique Frizz Wrangler Shampoo Bar

Coconut based and SLS-free, Ethique's dry hair shampoo bar is good for frizzy out of control hair.

Ethique, Frizz Wrangler, £12.99 Shop Now

Bain And Savon Coconut Milk Shampoo Bar

With a whole bunch of coconut milk, this shampoo bar is nourishing and also includes jojoba oil for shiny hair. The bar is fragrance so will soothe even the most sensitive of scalps.

Bain and Savon, Coconut Milk Shampoo Bar, £5.50 Shop Now

Christophe Robin Hydrating Shampoo Bar with Aloe Vera

This bar is multipurpose so would make the perfect travel option when short on space. Soothing aloe vera paired with natural hydrating ingredients will keep both hair and body soft.

Christophe Robin, Hydrating Shampoo Bar with Aloe Vera, £18 Shop Now

Noir & Naturel Amour de Tortilles Shampoo Bar

Specifically designed for natural curly hair, this incredibly hydrating bar is sulphate free so won't strip your natural oils.

Noir & Naturel, Amour de Tortilles Shampoo Bar, £7.54 Shop Now

Foamie Hibiskiss Shampoo Bar

No plastics, parabens, soaps or silicones are in this Hibiskiss shampoo bar. Its also pH neutral so won't upset sensitive dry scalps.

Foamie, Hibiskiss Shampoo Bar, £7.00 Shop Now

Beauty Kubes Shampoo for Normal to Dry Hair

Take one cube into the shower with you every time you want to wash your hair to infuse your locks with rose extract, coconut milk and citrus.

Beauty Kubes, Shampoo for Normal to Dry Hair, £9.50 Shop Now

Hair O Oi Thirsty HEad Shampoo Soap Bar

Nourishing ingredients are blended with oils to create this unique SLS-free shampoo in a tin.

Hair O, Oi Thirsty Head Shampoo Bar, £8.99 Shop Now