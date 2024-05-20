By Euronews with AP

What happened in the UK's infected blood scandal?

ADVERTISEMENT

An inquiry report into the UK's infected blood scandal in the 1970s and 1980s documented a series of failures by "successive governments" and medical professionals in the UK.

Roughly 3,000 people are believed to have died as a result of being infected with HIV and hepatitis from blood transfusions during what's seen as the deadliest scandal to afflict the UK's National Health Service (NHS) since its inception in 1948.

"It will be astonishing to anyone who reads this Report that these events could have happened in the UK," reads the inquiry report's introductory summary.

"It may also be surprising that the questions why so many deaths and infections occurred have not had answers before now," it continues.

The inquiry found that the scale of what happened was "horrifying" and caused "a level of suffering which it is difficult to comprehend".

The report is set to pave the way for a huge compensation bill from the British government.

“This whole scandal has blanketed my entire life,” said Jason Evans, who was 4 when his father died at the age of 31 in 1993 after contracting HIV and hepatitis from an infected blood plasma product.

“My dad knew he was dying and he took many home videos, which I’ve got and replayed over and over again growing up because that’s really all I had,” he added.

Evans was instrumental in the decision by then-Prime Minister Theresa May to establish the inquiry in 2017. He said he just "couldn’t let it go".

What is the infected blood scandal?

The report found that around 1,250 people with bleeding disorders were infected with HIV, including an estimated 380 children. Three-quarters of those people have died, the report said.

Roughly 26,800 who needed blood transfusions were infected with hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. They were often linked to childbirth or surgery.

"This disaster was not an accident. The infections happened because those in authority – doctors, the blood services and successive governments – did not put patient safety first,” said Brian Langstaff, who chaired the inquiry.

"The response of those in authority served to compound people’s suffering".

Those with haemophilia, a condition affecting the blood’s ability to clot, became exposed to what was sold as a revolutionary new treatment derived from blood plasma.

In the UK, the NHS, which treats the vast majority of people, started using the new treatment, called Factor VIII, in the early 1970s.

It was more convenient when compared with an alternative treatment and was dubbed a wonder drug.

As demand overtook supply, health officials imported the drug from the US, where many plasma donations came from prisoners and drug users paid to donate blood, raising the risk of it being contaminated.

Factor VIII was made by mixing plasma from thousands of donations. In this pooling, one infected donor would compromise the whole batch.