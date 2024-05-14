By Euronews

The festival focused on solidarity and social inclusion for people with disabilities runs from May 13-15.

Croatia's capital Zagreb is hosting a three-day "Festival of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities" at the Peščenica Cultural Centre, featuring exhibitions, films, and workshops aimed at fostering solidarity and social inclusion for people with disabilities, as well as raising awareness about the daily challenges they face.

Project coordinator Sara Markus told Euronews that the festival highlights the positive impact of people with disabilities in society. "Often, the focus is on the rights that people with disabilities are denied, the obstacles they encounter, and their struggles," she said. "However, there isn't as much discussion about their contributions to society and what they are truly capable of achieving".

The festival also features artwork from creators with disabilities.

Iva Majcek, who works at the Peščenica Cultural Centre, said "We want to show that everything is possible. Even when you think you can't, you can. We have artists with various disabilities here, and what they have created and continue to create is truly beautiful and fascinating."

In 2022, 27% of the EU population over the age of 16 had some form of disability, according to Eurostat, the EU Commission's statistics agency. The figure represents approximately 101 million people or one in four adults in the EU.

