Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says it is a “historic moment for conservation in Greece”.

Greece will ban bottom trawling in all of its marine protected areas (MPAs) by 2030, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced today.

Speaking at the Our Ocean Conference in Athens, he said the country would become the first to bring an end to the damaging fishing practice in these protected areas. It will be banned in Greece’s three national marine parks - one of which is the largest in the East Mediterranean Sea - by 2026 with the rest following before the end of the decade.

Bottom trawling involves dragging heavy fishing nets across the ocean floor, which can destroy habitats and even release carbon into the ocean and atmosphere. Though there are restrictions in place throughout Europe, this is the first outright ban in all of one country’s marine protected areas.

“This historic move - a first for Europe - brings the country one step closer to ensuring that its marine protected areas can deliver the full potential of their benefits, which range from protecting biodiversity and storing carbon to boosting the tourism and fishing industries,” says the founder of National Geographic explorer in residence and found of its Pristine Seas initiative Enric Sala.

“The ocean floor is the world’s largest carbon storehouse. Leaving the seabed undisturbed is critical to global efforts to curb the climate crisis.

“Countries that are serious about keeping global temperatures at bay, conserving biodiversity and keeping their fishing industries vibrant must join Greece in ending this outdated practice in MPAs.”

People walk in front of an 'Our Ocean' sign during the 'Our Ocean Conference' at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre. AP Photo/Michael Varaklas

Greece is spending €780 million on marine protection

The ban on the damaging practice comes as Greece hosts the Our Ocean Conference in Athens where more than 120 nations are gathered to discuss the biggest threats facing our oceans.

The country announced a swathe of pledges including the protection of two large parts of the Aegean and Ionian seas. It has adopted in law the overall goal of protecting 30 per cent of its ocean area by 2030, 10 per cent of which will be strictly protected.

As part of a €780 million investment, Prime Minister Mitsotakis said Greece was its MPAs by 80 per cent, covering one third of the country's territorial waters.

The Ionian Marine National Park will cover around 12 per cent of Greek territorial waters, safeguarding important sea mammals like sperm whales, Cuvier's beaked whales, striped dolphins and endangered monk seals. The South Aegean Marine Protected Area covers 6.6 per cent of territorial waters and is an important habitat for sea birds.

“Our ocean is literally sending us distress signals” Prime Minister Mitsotakis said.

This is a historic moment for conservation in Greece. We are deploying €780 million to protect our diverse and unique marine ecosystems. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

"It has been a vital source of life and livelihoods. We have not been kind to it in return."

Greece has also outlined plans to monitor and tackle marine pollution, prevent collisions between ships and large marine mammals, promote sustainable coastal tourism and more.