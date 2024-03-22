By Euronews Green with AP

The national public health institute estimates that around 259,000 people in the Netherlands experience "serious nuisance" from aircraft flying over the densely populated country.

A Dutch court has ordered the government to do more to cut noise pollution at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

It said the government has systematically put the interests of the aviation sector above those of people who live near Schiphol Airport one of Europe's busiest aviation hubs.

The court added that the treatment of local residents amounts to a breach of Europe's human rights convention.

"The state has always prioritized the 'hub function' and the growth of Schiphol," The Hague District Court said, as it ordered authorities to do more to rein in noise pollution.

The fight to curb noise pollution at Schiphol Airport

The court ruling was the latest development in long-running efforts to rein in noise pollution and nuisance caused by the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

Late last year, the government shelved plans to cap flight numbers following protests from countries including the United States and warnings that the move could breach European law and aviation agreements.

"The judge's decision is crystal clear: more attention must be paid to local residents and the reduction of noise pollution. That was already the government's commitment, and we will study the verdict," the Ministry for Infrastructure and Water said in a written response.

Wednesday's court ruling ordered the government to properly enforce existing noise pollution laws and regulations within a year and to provide "practical and effective legal protection for all people who experience serious inconvenience or sleep disturbance due to air traffic to and from Schiphol."

Travelers wait in long lines to check in and board flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File

Campaign groups say this win 'sets a precedent'

The organization that brought the case, called The Right to Protection from Aircraft Nuisance, welcomed the ruling.

"The court ruled that the state did not properly weigh interests: economic interests have always been central, local residents were lowest in the pecking order. That is no longer allowed," it said, adding that the group and its lawyers were "extremely satisfied" with the decision.

Campaign network Stay Grounded also welcomed the ruling.

"This win at Schiphol sets a precedent for airports globally. If we want to take resident’s health and the looming climate breakdown seriously, we have to cap flights at airports," said Magdalena Heuwieser, a spokesperson for the network.

"It is an illusion to believe that new technology and fuel substitutes are the main answer to climate, air quality and noise problems."

What is Schiphol doing to cut noise pollution?

Schiphol said in a statement that it is working toward reducing noise pollution.

"Like these local residents, we want aviation to cause less nuisance. At the same time, we want the Netherlands to remain connected to the rest of the world, but quieter, cleaner and better," the airport said in a written statement.

Among the measures the airport is proposing are closing at nighttime and banning the noisiest planes.

"This will lead to a reduction in the number of people experiencing noise nuisance. In the short term, it is in any case important to have legislation that gives clarity to both local residents and the aviation sector. That is also the judge's verdict today," Schiphol added.