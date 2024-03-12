By Johannes Pleschberger

Record temperatures have again caused problems for ski resorts this winter. An EU project is now investigating how lift operators can best respond to climate change. In Sankt Corona am Wechsel in Austria, diggers are already removing the remaining snow from ski slopes... for summer sports enthusiasts.

One solution for the snow problem is summer sports. "The ski season is over earlier than expected. That's why our trail construction team is already on the slopes shovelling out the trails so that we can start mountain biking" says Karl Morgenbesser, the lift operator at Sankt Corona am Wechsel.

Due to insufficient snowfall, mountain bikers use the ski slopes as early as March in Sankt Corona am Wechsel. Other activities include summer tobogganing and hiking. The EU co-funded TranStat project connects nine resorts from Austria, Slovenia, Italy, France and Switzerland which are testing various formats. As the small ski resort in Austria generates more money from summer sports than winter now, it is hoped that other ski resorts will follow suit.

Rising property prices due to tourists buying vacation homes are also an issue. In two years' time, TranStat will publish guidelines: for liveable and climate-ready winter sports destinations.